Chicago Cubs 1, Atlanta 0

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|5
|11
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.255
|Olson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.246
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|1-Heredia pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.137
|Ozuna dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Duvall lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.204
|Arcia 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.367
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|24
|1
|3
|1
|1
|10
|
|Morel cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.276
|Wills.Contreras dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.276
|Wisdom 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Happ lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Schwindel 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Higgins 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Hoerner ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Heyward rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|a-Villar ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Ortega rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Simmons 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000_0
|2
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|01x_1
|3
|0
a-walked for Heyward in the 8th.
1-ran for d’Arnaud in the 9th.
LOB_Atlanta 8, Chicago 4. 2B_Arcia (5). RBIs_Morel (15). SB_Villar (6). SF_Morel. S_Simmons.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Arcia 3, Harris II); Chicago 1 (Happ). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 4; Chicago 0 for 1.
GIDP_Gomes.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Riley, Arcia, Olson).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|9
|94
|5.08
|Minter, L, 2-1
|1
|
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|1.26
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|92
|3.27
|Givens
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|4.21
|Martin, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.82
|Robertson, S, 8-10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|20
|1.82
Inherited runners-scored_Givens 1-0. HBP_Morton 2 (Happ,Wisdom), Robertson (d’Arnaud).
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_2:40. A_35,676 (41,649).
