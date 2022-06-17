Chicago Cubs 1, Atlanta 0

Atlanta

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 0 2 0 5 11 Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .283 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .290 Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .255 Olson 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .246 d’Arnaud c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .257 1-Heredia pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .137 Ozuna dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .230 Duvall lf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .204 Arcia 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .367 Harris II cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .314

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 24 1 3 1 1 10 Morel cf 3 0 0 1 0 3 .276 Wills.Contreras dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .276 Wisdom 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .223 Happ lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Schwindel 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Higgins 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Hoerner ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .274 Gomes c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Heyward rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .202 a-Villar ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .218 Ortega rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Simmons 2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .179

Atlanta 000 000 000_0 2 0 Chicago 000 000 01x_1 3 0

a-walked for Heyward in the 8th.

1-ran for d’Arnaud in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 8, Chicago 4. 2B_Arcia (5). RBIs_Morel (15). SB_Villar (6). SF_Morel. S_Simmons.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Arcia 3, Harris II); Chicago 1 (Happ). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 4; Chicago 0 for 1.

GIDP_Gomes.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Riley, Arcia, Olson).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton 7 3 0 0 0 9 94 5.08 Minter, L, 2-1 1 0 1 1 1 1 22 1.26

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Thompson 6 2 0 0 2 9 92 3.27 Givens 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 4.21 Martin, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 4.82 Robertson, S, 8-10 1 0 0 0 2 1 20 1.82

Inherited runners-scored_Givens 1-0. HBP_Morton 2 (Happ,Wisdom), Robertson (d’Arnaud).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_2:40. A_35,676 (41,649).

