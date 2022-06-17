On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago Cubs 1, Atlanta 0

The Associated Press
June 17, 2022 5:16 pm
< a min read
      

Atlanta
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
29
0
2
0
5
11

Acuña Jr. rf
4
0
1
0
0
1
.283

Swanson ss
4
0
0
0
0
2
.290

Riley 3b
4
0
0
...

READ MORE

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 0 2 0 5 11
Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .283
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .290
Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .255
Olson 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .246
d’Arnaud c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .257
1-Heredia pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .137
Ozuna dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .230
Duvall lf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .204
Arcia 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .367
Harris II cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .314
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 24 1 3 1 1 10
Morel cf 3 0 0 1 0 3 .276
Wills.Contreras dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .276
Wisdom 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .223
Happ lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Schwindel 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Higgins 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Hoerner ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .274
Gomes c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Heyward rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .202
a-Villar ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .218
Ortega rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Simmons 2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .179
Atlanta 000 000 000_0 2 0
Chicago 000 000 01x_1 3 0

a-walked for Heyward in the 8th.

1-ran for d’Arnaud in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 8, Chicago 4. 2B_Arcia (5). RBIs_Morel (15). SB_Villar (6). SF_Morel. S_Simmons.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Arcia 3, Harris II); Chicago 1 (Happ). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 4; Chicago 0 for 1.

GIDP_Gomes.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Riley, Arcia, Olson).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton 7 3 0 0 0 9 94 5.08
Minter, L, 2-1 1 0 1 1 1 1 22 1.26
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Thompson 6 2 0 0 2 9 92 3.27
Givens 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 4.21
Martin, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 4.82
Robertson, S, 8-10 1 0 0 0 2 1 20 1.82

Inherited runners-scored_Givens 1-0. HBP_Morton 2 (Happ,Wisdom), Robertson (d’Arnaud).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_2:40. A_35,676 (41,649).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 2022 Procurement Playbook - HHS -...
6|24 Understanding Your Survivor Benefits
6|24 Atlanta Red Hat User Group
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories