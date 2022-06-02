Trending:
Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 5

The Associated Press
June 2, 2022 11:24 pm
1 min read
      

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 8 5 4 6
Edman ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .272
Goldschmidt 1b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .349
Arenado 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .280
Yepez lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .271
Donovan 2b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .303
Pujols dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .210
Molina c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .227
Nootbaar rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .118
Bader cf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .256
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 7 12 7 5 2
Morel cf 4 2 1 0 1 1 .267
Contreras dh 3 1 1 2 1 1 .278
1-Ortega pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Wisdom 3b 4 0 0 1 1 0 .225
Schwindel 1b 4 2 3 2 0 0 .232
Hoerner ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .281
Happ lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .258
Frazier rf 1 0 1 1 2 0 .241
Heyward rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .208
Higgins c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .280
Madrigal 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .216
St. Louis 002 001 002_5 8 0
Chicago 201 110 02x_7 12 0

1-ran for Contreras in the 8th.

LOB_St. Louis 6, Chicago 10. 2B_Goldschmidt (18), Nootbaar (1), Morel (4), Schwindel (10). HR_Bader (5), off Givens; Contreras (9), off Liberatore; Schwindel (7), off Liberatore; Happ (6), off Liberatore. RBIs_Goldschmidt (44), Arenado (36), Molina (10), Bader 2 (17), Contreras 2 (21), Schwindel 2 (26), Happ (27), Frazier (1), Wisdom (27). SF_Schwindel. S_Madrigal.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 4 (Molina, Goldschmidt, Nootbaar, Yepez); Chicago 5 (Wisdom 2, Higgins, Hoerner, Happ). RISP_St. Louis 2 for 9; Chicago 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Pujols, Edman 2. GIDP_Pujols.

DP_Chicago 1 (Wisdom, Madrigal, Schwindel).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Liberatore, L, 1-1 3 1-3 6 4 4 3 1 80 5.54
Wittgren 2 2-3 3 1 1 1 1 46 5.06
McFarland 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 27 7.65
Whitley 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 13 5.68
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Thompson, W, 6-0 5 1-3 5 3 3 3 3 89 1.99
Rucker, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 3.78
Effross, H, 5 2 1 0 0 0 2 20 3.04
Givens 1 2 2 2 0 1 16 3.48

Inherited runners-scored_Wittgren 3-0, Whitley 3-2, Rucker 2-1. HBP_McFarland (Contreras).

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:04. A_30,466 (41,649).

Top Stories