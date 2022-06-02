Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 5

St. Louis
Chicago
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
34
5
8
5
Totals
33
7
12
7
Edman ss
5
0
1
0
Morel cf
4
2
1
0
Goldschmidt 1b
5
1
1
1
...
|St. Louis
|002
|001
|002
|—
|5
|Chicago
|201
|110
|02x
|—
|7
DP_St. Louis 0, Chicago 1. LOB_St. Louis 6, Chicago 10. 2B_Goldschmidt (18), Nootbaar (1), Morel (4), Schwindel (10). HR_Bader (5), Contreras (9), Schwindel (7), Happ (6). SF_Schwindel (1). S_Madrigal (1).
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Liberatore L,1-1
|3
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Wittgren
|2
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|McFarland
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Whitley
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Thompson W,6-0
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Rucker H,2
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Effross H,5
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Givens
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
HBP_McFarland (Contreras).
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_3:04. A_30,466 (41,649).
