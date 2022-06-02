Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 5

St. Louis Chicago ab

St. Louis Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 5 8 5 Totals 33 7 12 7 Edman ss 5 0 1 0 Morel cf 4 2 1 0 Goldschmidt 1b 5 1 1 1 Contreras dh 3 1 1 2 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 1 Ortega pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Yepez lf 3 1 0 0 Wisdom 3b 4 0 0 1 Donovan 2b 2 0 1 0 Schwindel 1b 4 2 3 2 Pujols dh 3 0 0 0 Hoerner ss 5 0 1 0 Molina c 4 0 1 1 Happ lf 4 1 2 1 Nootbaar rf 4 1 1 0 Frazier rf 1 0 1 1 Bader cf 4 2 2 2 Heyward rf 1 0 0 0 Higgins c 4 0 2 0 Madrigal 2b 3 1 1 0

St. Louis 002 001 002 — 5 Chicago 201 110 02x — 7

DP_St. Louis 0, Chicago 1. LOB_St. Louis 6, Chicago 10. 2B_Goldschmidt (18), Nootbaar (1), Morel (4), Schwindel (10). HR_Bader (5), Contreras (9), Schwindel (7), Happ (6). SF_Schwindel (1). S_Madrigal (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis Liberatore L,1-1 3 1-3 6 4 4 3 1 Wittgren 2 2-3 3 1 1 1 1 McFarland 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 Whitley 2-3 0 0 0 1 0

Chicago Thompson W,6-0 5 1-3 5 3 3 3 3 Rucker H,2 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Effross H,5 2 1 0 0 0 2 Givens 1 2 2 2 0 1

HBP_McFarland (Contreras).

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:04. A_30,466 (41,649).

