Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 3

The Associated Press
June 29, 2022 11:43 pm
Cincinnati

Chicago

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
37
3
12
3

Totals
31
8
8
8

Cincinnati Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 3 12 3 Totals 31 8 8 8
India 2b 5 0 1 0 Ortega lf 4 0 0 1
Drury dh 5 2 2 1 Contreras c 4 2 3 2
Pham lf 4 0 1 0 Happ dh 2 1 1 1
Votto 1b 4 1 2 1 Wisdom 3b 3 1 0 0
Farmer ss 3 0 1 0 Hoerner ss 3 0 1 2
Solano 3b 4 0 0 0 Velazquez rf 4 0 0 0
Almora Jr. rf 4 0 1 1 Rivas 1b 4 0 0 0
Senzel cf 4 0 2 0 Bote 2b 3 1 1 0
Garcia c 2 0 1 0 Simmons 2b 0 1 0 0
Papierski c 2 0 1 0 Morel cf 4 2 2 2
Cincinnati 000 001 011 3
Chicago 100 222 01x 8

DP_Cincinnati 0, Chicago 2. LOB_Cincinnati 10, Chicago 7. 2B_Votto 2 (15), Almora Jr. (6), Happ (17), Hoerner (7), Bote (1), Contreras 2 (16). HR_Drury (16), Contreras (13), Morel (6). SB_Pham (6), Simmons (4). SF_Ortega (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Greene L,3-9 4 2 3 3 2 5
Cessa 1 2 2 2 2 1
Detwiler 2-3 3 2 2 0 2
Moreta 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Hoffman 1 1 1 1 1 2
Chicago
Steele W,3-5 5 6 1 1 3 6
Effross H,9 1 0 0 0 0 1
Givens 1 2 0 0 0 2
Swarmer 2 4 2 2 0 3

Steele pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Greene (Contreras), Detwiler (Happ). WP_Hoffman.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Dan Bellino; Second, John Bacon; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:22. A_28,987 (41,649).

