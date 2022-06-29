Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 3

Cincinnati Chicago ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

37

3

12

3 Totals

31

8

8

8 India 2b

5

0

1

0 Ortega lf

4

0

0

1 Drury dh

5

2

2

1 Contreras... READ MORE

Cincinnati Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 3 12 3 Totals 31 8 8 8 India 2b 5 0 1 0 Ortega lf 4 0 0 1 Drury dh 5 2 2 1 Contreras c 4 2 3 2 Pham lf 4 0 1 0 Happ dh 2 1 1 1 Votto 1b 4 1 2 1 Wisdom 3b 3 1 0 0 Farmer ss 3 0 1 0 Hoerner ss 3 0 1 2 Solano 3b 4 0 0 0 Velazquez rf 4 0 0 0 Almora Jr. rf 4 0 1 1 Rivas 1b 4 0 0 0 Senzel cf 4 0 2 0 Bote 2b 3 1 1 0 Garcia c 2 0 1 0 Simmons 2b 0 1 0 0 Papierski c 2 0 1 0 Morel cf 4 2 2 2

Cincinnati 000 001 011 — 3 Chicago 100 222 01x — 8

DP_Cincinnati 0, Chicago 2. LOB_Cincinnati 10, Chicago 7. 2B_Votto 2 (15), Almora Jr. (6), Happ (17), Hoerner (7), Bote (1), Contreras 2 (16). HR_Drury (16), Contreras (13), Morel (6). SB_Pham (6), Simmons (4). SF_Ortega (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Greene L,3-9 4 2 3 3 2 5 Cessa 1 2 2 2 2 1 Detwiler 2-3 3 2 2 0 2 Moreta 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Hoffman 1 1 1 1 1 2

Chicago Steele W,3-5 5 6 1 1 3 6 Effross H,9 1 0 0 0 0 1 Givens 1 2 0 0 0 2 Swarmer 2 4 2 2 0 3

Steele pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Greene (Contreras), Detwiler (Happ). WP_Hoffman.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Dan Bellino; Second, John Bacon; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:22. A_28,987 (41,649).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.