Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 3

|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|3
|12
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|8
|8
|8
|
|India 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ortega lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Drury dh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Contreras c
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Happ dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Farmer ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hoerner ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Solano 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Velazquez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Almora Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rivas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Bote 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Garcia c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Simmons 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Papierski c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Morel cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|011
|—
|3
|Chicago
|100
|222
|01x
|—
|8
DP_Cincinnati 0, Chicago 2. LOB_Cincinnati 10, Chicago 7. 2B_Votto 2 (15), Almora Jr. (6), Happ (17), Hoerner (7), Bote (1), Contreras 2 (16). HR_Drury (16), Contreras (13), Morel (6). SB_Pham (6), Simmons (4). SF_Ortega (3).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greene L,3-9
|4
|
|2
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Cessa
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Detwiler
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Moreta
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hoffman
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Steele W,3-5
|5
|
|6
|1
|1
|3
|6
|Effross H,9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Givens
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Swarmer
|2
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
Steele pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Greene (Contreras), Detwiler (Happ). WP_Hoffman.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Dan Bellino; Second, John Bacon; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:22. A_28,987 (41,649).
