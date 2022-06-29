Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 3

Cincinnati
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
37
3
12
3
3
12
India 2b
5
0
1
0
0
1
.226
Drury dh
5
2
2
1
0
1
.279
Pham lf
4
0
1
0
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|011_3
|12
|0
|Chicago
|100
|222
|01x_8
|8
|0
LOB_Cincinnati 10, Chicago 7. 2B_Votto 2 (15), Almora Jr. (6), Happ (17), Hoerner (7), Bote (1), Contreras 2 (16). HR_Drury (16), off Swarmer; Contreras (13), off Cessa; Morel (6), off Detwiler. RBIs_Votto (24), Almora Jr. (25), Drury (40), Happ (37), Hoerner 2 (24), Contreras 2 (34), Morel 2 (18), Ortega (17). SB_Pham (6), Simmons (4). SF_Ortega.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 5 (Pham 2, Papierski, Almora Jr. 2); Chicago 5 (Wisdom, Hoerner, Happ, Velazquez, Bote). RISP_Cincinnati 4 for 14; Chicago 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Drury, Farmer, Wisdom, Ortega. LIDP_Solano. GIDP_India.
DP_Chicago 2 (Morel, Contreras, Morel; Hoerner, Bote, Rivas).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greene, L, 3-9
|4
|
|2
|3
|3
|2
|5
|80
|5.72
|Cessa
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|23
|5.97
|Detwiler
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|30
|4.50
|Moreta
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|7.11
|Hoffman
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|30
|3.34
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Steele, W, 3-5
|5
|
|6
|1
|1
|3
|6
|84
|4.39
|Effross, H, 9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.81
|Givens
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.68
|Swarmer
|2
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|42
|5.59
Inherited runners-scored_Moreta 2-0, Effross 2-0. HBP_Greene (Contreras), Detwiler (Happ). WP_Hoffman.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Dan Bellino; Second, John Bacon; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:22. A_28,987 (41,649).
