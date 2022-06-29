Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 3

Cincinnati

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

37

3

12

3

3

12 India 2b

5

0

1

0

0

1

.226 Drury dh

5

2

2

1

0

1

.279 Pham lf

4

0

1

0 READ MORE

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 3 12 3 3 12 India 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .226 Drury dh 5 2 2 1 0 1 .279 Pham lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .245 Votto 1b 4 1 2 1 1 2 .214 Farmer ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .281 Solano 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .320 Almora Jr. rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .266 Senzel cf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .244 Garcia c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .216 Papierski c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .091

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 8 8 8 5 11 Ortega lf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .264 Contreras c 4 2 3 2 0 0 .280 Happ dh 2 1 1 1 2 1 .275 Wisdom 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .225 Hoerner ss 3 0 1 2 1 1 .304 Velazquez rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Rivas 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .225 Bote 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .250 Simmons 2b 0 1 0 0 1 0 .188 Morel cf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .261

Cincinnati 000 001 011_3 12 0 Chicago 100 222 01x_8 8 0

LOB_Cincinnati 10, Chicago 7. 2B_Votto 2 (15), Almora Jr. (6), Happ (17), Hoerner (7), Bote (1), Contreras 2 (16). HR_Drury (16), off Swarmer; Contreras (13), off Cessa; Morel (6), off Detwiler. RBIs_Votto (24), Almora Jr. (25), Drury (40), Happ (37), Hoerner 2 (24), Contreras 2 (34), Morel 2 (18), Ortega (17). SB_Pham (6), Simmons (4). SF_Ortega.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 5 (Pham 2, Papierski, Almora Jr. 2); Chicago 5 (Wisdom, Hoerner, Happ, Velazquez, Bote). RISP_Cincinnati 4 for 14; Chicago 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Drury, Farmer, Wisdom, Ortega. LIDP_Solano. GIDP_India.

DP_Chicago 2 (Morel, Contreras, Morel; Hoerner, Bote, Rivas).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greene, L, 3-9 4 2 3 3 2 5 80 5.72 Cessa 1 2 2 2 2 1 23 5.97 Detwiler 2-3 3 2 2 0 2 30 4.50 Moreta 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 7.11 Hoffman 1 1 1 1 1 2 30 3.34

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Steele, W, 3-5 5 6 1 1 3 6 84 4.39 Effross, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.81 Givens 1 2 0 0 0 2 15 3.68 Swarmer 2 4 2 2 0 3 42 5.59

Inherited runners-scored_Moreta 2-0, Effross 2-0. HBP_Greene (Contreras), Detwiler (Happ). WP_Hoffman.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Dan Bellino; Second, John Bacon; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:22. A_28,987 (41,649).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.