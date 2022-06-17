DC United (4-7-2, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (2-7-5, 14th in the Eastern Conference) Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago -107, DC United +277, Draw +259; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire host D.C. United in Eastern Conference action. The Fire are 1-6-3 against conference opponents. The Fire have a 0-3-0 record in games they score only one goal. United is 3-6-2 against Eastern Conference... READ MORE

DC United (4-7-2, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (2-7-5, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago -107, DC United +277, Draw +259; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire host D.C. United in Eastern Conference action.

The Fire are 1-6-3 against conference opponents. The Fire have a 0-3-0 record in games they score only one goal.

United is 3-6-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Ola Kamara leads the 10th-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with six goals. United has scored 17.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Fire won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xherdan Shaqiri has three goals and three assists for the Fire. Chris Mueller has one goal over the last 10 games.

Kamara has scored six goals for United. Michael Estrada has two goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 0-7-3, averaging 0.8 goals, 3.0 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

United: 2-6-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.2 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Chris Brady (injured), Mauricio Pineda (injured), Spencer Richey (injured).

United: Gaoussou Samake (injured), Moses Nyeman (injured), Adrien Perez (injured), Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Andy Najar (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

