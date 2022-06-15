Chicago White Sox 13, Detroit 0

Chicago
Detroit
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
46
13
22
13
Totals
32
0
4
0
Pollock lf
4
2
2
0
Reyes rf-cf
4
0
1
0
Vaughn 1b
6
1
3
0
H.Castro...
E_Velasquez (3). DP_Chicago 0, Detroit 3. LOB_Chicago 11, Detroit 5. 2B_Vaughn (10), Moncada (3), Abreu 2 (14). 3B_Engel (1). HR_Moncada (3), Mendick (3), Zavala (1).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Velasquez
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Martin W,1-2
|5
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Ruiz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Faedo L,1-3
|3
|
|9
|7
|7
|1
|5
|Foley
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lange
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Jiménez
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|H.Castro
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clemens
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Barnhart
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
Faedo pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.
HBP_Faedo (Pollock), Lange (Mendick). WP_Faedo.
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.
T_2:51. A_20,726 (41,083).
