Chicago White Sox 13, Detroit 0

Chicago Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 46 13 22 13 Totals 32 0 4 0 Pollock lf 4 2 2 0 Reyes rf-cf 4 0 1 0 Vaughn 1b 6 1 3 0 H.Castro ss-p 4 0 0 0 Robert cf 4 1 1 0 Cabrera dh 3 0 1 0 L.García ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Grossman rf 1 0 0 0 Abreu dh 5 3 4 2 Meadows lf 3 0 1 0 Moncada 3b 6 2 5 5 Barnhart p 1 0 0 0 Engel rf-cf 6 1 1 1 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 Harrison 2b 5 1 3 1 W.Castro cf-ss 3 0 0 0 Zavala c 5 1 2 3 Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0 Mendick ss 3 1 1 1 Haase c 3 0 0 0 Clemens 3b-p 3 0 0 0

Chicago 302 222 011 — 13 Detroit 000 000 000 — 0

E_Velasquez (3). DP_Chicago 0, Detroit 3. LOB_Chicago 11, Detroit 5. 2B_Vaughn (10), Moncada (3), Abreu 2 (14). 3B_Engel (1). HR_Moncada (3), Mendick (3), Zavala (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Velasquez 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 Martin W,1-2 5 1-3 3 0 0 0 3 Ruiz 1 0 0 0 0 0

Detroit Faedo L,1-3 3 9 7 7 1 5 Foley 1 2 0 0 0 0 Lange 1 2 2 2 1 3 Jiménez 1 2 2 2 0 2 H.Castro 1 1 0 0 0 1 Clemens 1 3 1 1 1 0 Barnhart 1 3 1 1 0 0

Faedo pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Faedo (Pollock), Lange (Mendick). WP_Faedo.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:51. A_20,726 (41,083).

