Sports News

Chicago White Sox 13, Detroit 0

The Associated Press
June 15, 2022 4:54 pm
< a min read
      

Chicago

Detroit

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
46
13
22
13

Totals
32
0
4
0

Pollock lf
4
2
2
0

Reyes rf-cf
4
0
1
0

Vaughn 1b
6
1
3
0

H.Castro...

Chicago Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 46 13 22 13 Totals 32 0 4 0
Pollock lf 4 2 2 0 Reyes rf-cf 4 0 1 0
Vaughn 1b 6 1 3 0 H.Castro ss-p 4 0 0 0
Robert cf 4 1 1 0 Cabrera dh 3 0 1 0
L.García ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Grossman rf 1 0 0 0
Abreu dh 5 3 4 2 Meadows lf 3 0 1 0
Moncada 3b 6 2 5 5 Barnhart p 1 0 0 0
Engel rf-cf 6 1 1 1 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0
Harrison 2b 5 1 3 1 W.Castro cf-ss 3 0 0 0
Zavala c 5 1 2 3 Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0
Mendick ss 3 1 1 1 Haase c 3 0 0 0
Clemens 3b-p 3 0 0 0
Chicago 302 222 011 13
Detroit 000 000 000 0

E_Velasquez (3). DP_Chicago 0, Detroit 3. LOB_Chicago 11, Detroit 5. 2B_Vaughn (10), Moncada (3), Abreu 2 (14). 3B_Engel (1). HR_Moncada (3), Mendick (3), Zavala (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Velasquez 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 3
Martin W,1-2 5 1-3 3 0 0 0 3
Ruiz 1 0 0 0 0 0
Detroit
Faedo L,1-3 3 9 7 7 1 5
Foley 1 2 0 0 0 0
Lange 1 2 2 2 1 3
Jiménez 1 2 2 2 0 2
H.Castro 1 1 0 0 0 1
Clemens 1 3 1 1 1 0
Barnhart 1 3 1 1 0 0

Faedo pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Faedo (Pollock), Lange (Mendick). WP_Faedo.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:51. A_20,726 (41,083).

