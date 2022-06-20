Chicago White Sox 8, Toronto 7

Toronto

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 7 8 7 2 10 Springer cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .263 Bichette ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .259 Guerrero Jr. dh 2 1 0 0 2 2 .265 Hernández rf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .253 Tapia lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .257 Espinal 2b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .274 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .218 Moreno c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .391 Biggio 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .190

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 8 13 8 2 3 Anderson ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .357 Vaughn dh 4 2 4 2 0 0 .330 Robert cf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .298 Abreu 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .259 Pollock lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .261 Burger 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .259 McGuire c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .239 Engel rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .227 Harrison 2b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .209

Toronto 020 003 002_7 8 0 Chicago 122 120 00x_8 13 2

E_Burger (6), McGuire (2). LOB_Toronto 4, Chicago 5. 2B_Hernández 2 (11), Biggio (6), Vaughn (11). HR_Tapia (3), off Lynn; Biggio (1), off Kelly; Harrison (1), off Berríos; Robert (7), off Berríos; Vaughn (7), off Berríos. RBIs_Tapia 2 (19), Hernández 2 (26), Espinal (32), Biggio 2 (8), Vaughn 2 (31), Harrison 2 (8), Robert 2 (31), McGuire (9), Engel (9). SB_Springer (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Hernández, Bichette, Espinal); Chicago 2 (Engel, Pollock). RISP_Toronto 1 for 8; Chicago 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_McGuire. GIDP_Abreu.

DP_Toronto 1 (Chapman, Espinal, Biggio).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Berríos, L, 5-3 4 9 6 6 1 1 72 5.11 Phelps 1 2 2 2 1 1 27 2.70 Thornton 2 2 0 0 0 0 17 3.77 Gage 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.50

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynn, W, 1-0 5 4 5 3 2 5 99 5.79 López 2 1 0 0 0 3 28 3.16 Graveman, H, 13 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.43 Kelly, S, 1-1 1 2 2 2 0 1 16 9.39

Inherited runners-scored_López 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:55. A_22,482 (40,615).

