Chicago White Sox 8, Toronto 7

Toronto
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
36
7
8
7
2
10
Springer cf
5
0
1
0
0
2
.263
Bichette ss
5
1
1
0
0
2
.259
Guerrero Jr. dh
2
1
0
...
READ MORE
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|8
|7
|2
|10
|
|Springer cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.265
|Hernández rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.253
|Tapia lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.257
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Moreno c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.391
|Biggio 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.190
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|8
|13
|8
|2
|3
|
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.357
|Vaughn dh
|4
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.330
|Robert cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.298
|Abreu 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Pollock lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Burger 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Engel rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Harrison 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.209
|Toronto
|020
|003
|002_7
|8
|0
|Chicago
|122
|120
|00x_8
|13
|2
E_Burger (6), McGuire (2). LOB_Toronto 4, Chicago 5. 2B_Hernández 2 (11), Biggio (6), Vaughn (11). HR_Tapia (3), off Lynn; Biggio (1), off Kelly; Harrison (1), off Berríos; Robert (7), off Berríos; Vaughn (7), off Berríos. RBIs_Tapia 2 (19), Hernández 2 (26), Espinal (32), Biggio 2 (8), Vaughn 2 (31), Harrison 2 (8), Robert 2 (31), McGuire (9), Engel (9). SB_Springer (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Hernández, Bichette, Espinal); Chicago 2 (Engel, Pollock). RISP_Toronto 1 for 8; Chicago 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_McGuire. GIDP_Abreu.
DP_Toronto 1 (Chapman, Espinal, Biggio).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos, L, 5-3
|4
|
|9
|6
|6
|1
|1
|72
|5.11
|Phelps
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|27
|2.70
|Thornton
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|3.77
|Gage
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.50
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, W, 1-0
|5
|
|4
|5
|3
|2
|5
|99
|5.79
|López
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|28
|3.16
|Graveman, H, 13
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.43
|Kelly, S, 1-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|16
|9.39
Inherited runners-scored_López 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:55. A_22,482 (40,615).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.