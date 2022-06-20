Chicago White Sox 8, Toronto 7

Toronto Chicago ab

Toronto Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 7 8 7 Totals 35 8 13 8 Springer cf 5 0 1 0 Anderson ss 5 1 2 0 Bichette ss 5 1 1 0 Vaughn dh 4 2 4 2 Guerrero Jr. dh 2 1 0 0 Robert cf 4 1 2 2 Hernández rf 4 2 2 2 Abreu 1b 3 1 0 0 Tapia lf 4 1 1 2 Pollock lf 4 1 1 0 Espinal 2b 4 0 0 1 Burger 3b 3 1 1 0 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 McGuire c 4 0 1 1 Moreno c 4 1 1 0 Engel rf 4 0 1 1 Biggio 1b 4 1 2 2 Harrison 2b 4 1 1 2

Toronto 020 003 002 — 7 Chicago 122 120 00x — 8

E_Burger (6), McGuire (2). DP_Toronto 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Toronto 4, Chicago 5. 2B_Hernández 2 (11), Biggio (6), Vaughn (11). HR_Tapia (3), Biggio (1), Harrison (1), Robert (7), Vaughn (7). SB_Springer (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Berríos L,5-3 4 9 6 6 1 1 Phelps 1 2 2 2 1 1 Thornton 2 2 0 0 0 0 Gage 1 0 0 0 0 1

Chicago Lynn W,1-0 5 4 5 3 2 5 López 2 1 0 0 0 3 Graveman H,13 1 1 0 0 0 1 Kelly S,1-1 1 2 2 2 0 1

Lynn pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:55. A_22,482 (40,615).

