Chicago White Sox 8, Toronto 7

Toronto
Chicago
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
36
7
8
7
Totals
35
8
13
8
Springer cf
5
0
1
0
Anderson ss
5
1
2
0
Bichette ss
5
1
1
0
Vaughn...
E_Burger (6), McGuire (2). DP_Toronto 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Toronto 4, Chicago 5. 2B_Hernández 2 (11), Biggio (6), Vaughn (11). HR_Tapia (3), Biggio (1), Harrison (1), Robert (7), Vaughn (7). SB_Springer (6).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Berríos L,5-3
|4
|
|9
|6
|6
|1
|1
|Phelps
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Thornton
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gage
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lynn W,1-0
|5
|
|4
|5
|3
|2
|5
|López
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Graveman H,13
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kelly S,1-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
Lynn pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:55. A_22,482 (40,615).
