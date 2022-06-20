Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago White Sox 8, Toronto 7

The Associated Press
June 20, 2022 11:24 pm
< a min read
      

Toronto

Chicago

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
36
7
8
7

Totals
35
8
13
8

Springer cf
5
0
1
0

Anderson ss
5
1
2
0

Bichette ss
5
1
1
0

Vaughn...

READ MORE

Toronto Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 7 8 7 Totals 35 8 13 8
Springer cf 5 0 1 0 Anderson ss 5 1 2 0
Bichette ss 5 1 1 0 Vaughn dh 4 2 4 2
Guerrero Jr. dh 2 1 0 0 Robert cf 4 1 2 2
Hernández rf 4 2 2 2 Abreu 1b 3 1 0 0
Tapia lf 4 1 1 2 Pollock lf 4 1 1 0
Espinal 2b 4 0 0 1 Burger 3b 3 1 1 0
Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 McGuire c 4 0 1 1
Moreno c 4 1 1 0 Engel rf 4 0 1 1
Biggio 1b 4 1 2 2 Harrison 2b 4 1 1 2
Toronto 020 003 002 7
Chicago 122 120 00x 8

E_Burger (6), McGuire (2). DP_Toronto 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Toronto 4, Chicago 5. 2B_Hernández 2 (11), Biggio (6), Vaughn (11). HR_Tapia (3), Biggio (1), Harrison (1), Robert (7), Vaughn (7). SB_Springer (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Berríos L,5-3 4 9 6 6 1 1
Phelps 1 2 2 2 1 1
Thornton 2 2 0 0 0 0
Gage 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Lynn W,1-0 5 4 5 3 2 5
López 2 1 0 0 0 3
Graveman H,13 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kelly S,1-1 1 2 2 2 0 1

Lynn pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:55. A_22,482 (40,615).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|27 NAS Pensacola Tech Expo
6|27 Data + AI Summit 2022
6|27 AIAA AVIATION Forum
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories