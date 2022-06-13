Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 5

The Associated Press
June 13, 2022 10:47 pm
< a min read
      

Chicago

Detroit

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
40
9
15
7

Totals
37
5
12
5

Pollock lf
5
1
2
0

W.Castro cf
5
2
2
1

Vaughn rf
4
0
2
1

H.Castro...

READ MORE

Chicago Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 9 15 7 Totals 37 5 12 5
Pollock lf 5 1 2 0 W.Castro cf 5 2 2 1
Vaughn rf 4 0 2 1 H.Castro 3b 5 1 3 2
Engel rf 0 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 5 0 2 1
Robert cf 5 1 2 1 Meadows rf 4 0 1 0
Abreu 1b 4 2 3 4 Báez ss 4 0 0 1
Burger dh 2 0 0 0 Grossman lf 4 0 1 0
Zavala ph-dh 3 0 0 0 Torkelson 1b 4 0 0 0
Moncada 3b 4 1 1 0 Clemens 2b 2 2 2 0
L.García 2b 5 1 3 0 Schoop ph-2b 1 0 0 0
McGuire c 4 2 1 0 Barnhart c 2 0 1 0
Mendick ss 4 1 1 1 Haase ph-c 1 0 0 0
Chicago 200 023 002 9
Detroit 210 002 000 5

E_Chafin (1). DP_Chicago 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Chicago 8, Detroit 9. 2B_McGuire (6), L.García (5), Meadows (6). HR_Abreu 2 (9), W.Castro (2). SF_Báez (1). S_McGuire (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Lynn 4 1-3 10 3 3 0 4
Crick 1 1-3 0 2 2 2 2
Sousa W,3-0 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Banks H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Graveman 1 0 0 0 1 2
Detroit
R.García L,0-2 4 5 4 4 2 3
Vest 1 2 0 0 1 1
Chafin 1 3 3 2 0 2
Foley 1 2 0 0 0 2
Fulmer 1 0 0 0 0 0
Jiménez 1 3 2 2 0 2

R.García pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:20. A_16,634 (41,083).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|20 Accelerating Industrial Digital...
6|20 (ISC)2 CISSP | Certified Information...
6|20 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories