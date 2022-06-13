Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 5

Chicago Detroit ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

40

9

15

7 Totals

37

5

12

5 Pollock lf

5

1

2

0 W.Castro cf

5

2

2

1 Vaughn rf

4

0

2

1 H.Castro... READ MORE

Chicago Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 9 15 7 Totals 37 5 12 5 Pollock lf 5 1 2 0 W.Castro cf 5 2 2 1 Vaughn rf 4 0 2 1 H.Castro 3b 5 1 3 2 Engel rf 0 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 5 0 2 1 Robert cf 5 1 2 1 Meadows rf 4 0 1 0 Abreu 1b 4 2 3 4 Báez ss 4 0 0 1 Burger dh 2 0 0 0 Grossman lf 4 0 1 0 Zavala ph-dh 3 0 0 0 Torkelson 1b 4 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 1 1 0 Clemens 2b 2 2 2 0 L.García 2b 5 1 3 0 Schoop ph-2b 1 0 0 0 McGuire c 4 2 1 0 Barnhart c 2 0 1 0 Mendick ss 4 1 1 1 Haase ph-c 1 0 0 0

Chicago 200 023 002 — 9 Detroit 210 002 000 — 5

E_Chafin (1). DP_Chicago 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Chicago 8, Detroit 9. 2B_McGuire (6), L.García (5), Meadows (6). HR_Abreu 2 (9), W.Castro (2). SF_Báez (1). S_McGuire (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Lynn 4 1-3 10 3 3 0 4 Crick 1 1-3 0 2 2 2 2 Sousa W,3-0 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Banks H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Graveman 1 0 0 0 1 2

Detroit R.García L,0-2 4 5 4 4 2 3 Vest 1 2 0 0 1 1 Chafin 1 3 3 2 0 2 Foley 1 2 0 0 0 2 Fulmer 1 0 0 0 0 0 Jiménez 1 3 2 2 0 2

R.García pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:20. A_16,634 (41,083).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.