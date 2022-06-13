Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 5

Chicago
Detroit
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
40
9
15
7
Totals
37
5
12
5
Pollock lf
5
1
2
0
W.Castro cf
5
2
2
1
Vaughn rf
4
0
2
1
H.Castro...
|Chicago
|200
|023
|002
|—
|9
|Detroit
|210
|002
|000
|—
|5
E_Chafin (1). DP_Chicago 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Chicago 8, Detroit 9. 2B_McGuire (6), L.García (5), Meadows (6). HR_Abreu 2 (9), W.Castro (2). SF_Báez (1). S_McGuire (4).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lynn
|4
|1-3
|10
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Crick
|1
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sousa W,3-0
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Banks H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Graveman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|R.García L,0-2
|4
|
|5
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Vest
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chafin
|1
|
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|Foley
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fulmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jiménez
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
R.García pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:20. A_16,634 (41,083).
