Cincinnati 14, Arizona 8

Arizona
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
36
8
10
8
1
6
Varsho c
5
0
1
2
0
1
.243
P.Smith 1b
5
0
1
0
0
1
.214
Marte 2b
4
1
2
1
|Arizona
|000
|000
|053_8
|10
|1
|Cincinnati
|432
|000
|05x_14
|16
|0
a-walked for Drury in the 3rd.
E_Varsho (3). LOB_Arizona 3, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Marte (20), Hager (1), McCarthy (3), Pham (7), Senzel (4), Farmer (13), Aquino (3). HR_Perdomo (1), off Solomon; Marte (4), off Solomon; Votto (5), off Gilbert; Drury (11), off Gilbert; Reynolds (2), off C.Smith; Pham (7), off Ramirez; Stephenson (5), off Ramirez. RBIs_Perdomo 5 (10), Marte (19), Varsho 2 (24), Votto 3 (20), Almora Jr. (14), Drury 2 (30), Stephenson 3 (31), Reynolds 4 (11), Pham (22). SB_Farmer (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (P.Smith 2, Walker); Cincinnati 3 (Pham, Aquino 2). RISP_Arizona 3 for 9; Cincinnati 4 for 9.
Runners moved up_Perdomo, Lopez. GIDP_Pham.
DP_Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Marte, P.Smith).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert, L, 0-3
|1
|2-3
|5
|7
|6
|2
|2
|55
|7.88
|C.Smith
|4
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|78
|5.68
|Wendelken
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|5.68
|Ramirez
|
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|2
|24
|5.55
|Hager
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashcraft, W, 3-0
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|76
|1.14
|Hoffman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.25
|Solomon
|
|2-3
|3
|5
|5
|1
|0
|28
|9.95
|Kuhnel
|1
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|23
|2.77
Inherited runners-scored_C.Smith 1-0, Hager 1-0. HBP_Gilbert (Senzel), Solomon (Luplow).
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_3:12. A_11,512 (42,319).
