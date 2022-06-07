Cincinnati 14, Arizona 8

Arizona

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 8 10 8 1 6 Varsho c 5 0 1 2 0 1 .243 P.Smith 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .214 Marte 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .263 Walker dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .197 Hummel rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .177 Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Luplow rf-3b 3 2 1 0 0 0 .181 McCarthy cf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .214 Hager 3b-p 3 1 1 0 1 1 .143 Perdomo ss 4 2 2 5 0 0 .223

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 14 16 14 5 10 Senzel cf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .228 Drury 3b 2 1 1 2 0 1 .266 a-Lopez ph-2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Pham dh 4 3 2 1 1 0 .246 Votto 1b 4 2 2 3 1 1 .198 Garcia 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Stephenson c 5 1 2 3 0 1 .309 Farmer ss 4 1 2 0 1 1 .271 Almora Jr. lf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .312 Aquino rf 4 2 1 0 1 2 .158 Reynolds 2b-3b 5 1 2 4 0 1 .277

Arizona 000 000 053_8 10 1 Cincinnati 432 000 05x_14 16 0

a-walked for Drury in the 3rd.

E_Varsho (3). LOB_Arizona 3, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Marte (20), Hager (1), McCarthy (3), Pham (7), Senzel (4), Farmer (13), Aquino (3). HR_Perdomo (1), off Solomon; Marte (4), off Solomon; Votto (5), off Gilbert; Drury (11), off Gilbert; Reynolds (2), off C.Smith; Pham (7), off Ramirez; Stephenson (5), off Ramirez. RBIs_Perdomo 5 (10), Marte (19), Varsho 2 (24), Votto 3 (20), Almora Jr. (14), Drury 2 (30), Stephenson 3 (31), Reynolds 4 (11), Pham (22). SB_Farmer (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (P.Smith 2, Walker); Cincinnati 3 (Pham, Aquino 2). RISP_Arizona 3 for 9; Cincinnati 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Perdomo, Lopez. GIDP_Pham.

DP_Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Marte, P.Smith).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gilbert, L, 0-3 1 2-3 5 7 6 2 2 55 7.88 C.Smith 4 1-3 6 2 2 2 4 78 5.68 Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 5.68 Ramirez 2-3 5 5 5 1 2 24 5.55 Hager 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.00

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ashcraft, W, 3-0 6 3 0 0 0 4 76 1.14 Hoffman 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.25 Solomon 2-3 3 5 5 1 0 28 9.95 Kuhnel 1 1-3 4 3 3 0 1 23 2.77

Inherited runners-scored_C.Smith 1-0, Hager 1-0. HBP_Gilbert (Senzel), Solomon (Luplow).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_3:12. A_11,512 (42,319).

