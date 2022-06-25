Cincinnati 4, San Francisco 2

Cincinnati San Francisco ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

33

4

7

3 Totals

32

2

6

2 India 2b

4

0

0

0 La Stella dh

4

0

0

0 Solano 3b

4

0

0

0 ... ... READ MORE

Cincinnati San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 4 7 3 Totals 32 2 6 2 India 2b 4 0 0 0 La Stella dh 4 0 0 0 Solano 3b 4 0 0 0 Yastrzemski cf 4 0 1 1 Pham lf 4 0 0 0 Ruf lf 4 0 0 0 Votto 1b 3 0 1 0 Pederson rf 4 0 0 0 Farmer ss 4 1 1 0 Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 Moustakas dh 4 2 2 1 Longoria 3b 3 1 2 1 Almora Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 Senzel cf 3 1 2 2 Walton 2b 2 0 0 0 Garcia c 3 0 1 0 Flores ph-2b 1 1 1 0 Casali c 3 0 2 0

Cincinnati 020 011 000 — 4 San Francisco 000 100 010 — 2

E_India (2), Casali (1), Crawford (10). DP_Cincinnati 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Cincinnati 7, San Francisco 5. 2B_Moustakas 2 (8), Senzel (5). HR_Longoria (6). SB_India (1), Senzel (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Ashcraft W,4-1 8 6 2 2 0 8 Strickland S,3-3 1 0 0 0 1 1

San Francisco Cobb L,3-3 4 1-3 5 3 2 1 4 Brebbia 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 McGee 1 2 1 1 0 1 Marte 3 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Ashcraft (Crawford), Cobb (Solano), Marte (Garcia).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:51. A_29,178 (41,915).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.