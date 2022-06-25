Cincinnati 4, San Francisco 2

Cincinnati
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|
|India 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|La Stella dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Solano 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yastrzemski cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruf lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pederson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Farmer ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moustakas dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Longoria 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Almora Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Senzel cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Walton 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garcia c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Flores ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Casali c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Cincinnati
|020
|011
|000
|—
|4
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|010
|—
|2
E_India (2), Casali (1), Crawford (10). DP_Cincinnati 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Cincinnati 7, San Francisco 5. 2B_Moustakas 2 (8), Senzel (5). HR_Longoria (6). SB_India (1), Senzel (4).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ashcraft W,4-1
|8
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|8
|Strickland S,3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cobb L,3-3
|4
|1-3
|5
|3
|2
|1
|4
|Brebbia
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|McGee
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Marte
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Ashcraft (Crawford), Cobb (Solano), Marte (Garcia).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:51. A_29,178 (41,915).
