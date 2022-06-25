Trending:
Cincinnati 4, San Francisco 2

The Associated Press
June 25, 2022 1:24 am
Cincinnati

San Francisco

Cincinnati San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 7 3 Totals 32 2 6 2
India 2b 4 0 0 0 La Stella dh 4 0 0 0
Solano 3b 4 0 0 0 Yastrzemski cf 4 0 1 1
Pham lf 4 0 0 0 Ruf lf 4 0 0 0
Votto 1b 3 0 1 0 Pederson rf 4 0 0 0
Farmer ss 4 1 1 0 Belt 1b 4 0 0 0
Moustakas dh 4 2 2 1 Longoria 3b 3 1 2 1
Almora Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0
Senzel cf 3 1 2 2 Walton 2b 2 0 0 0
Garcia c 3 0 1 0 Flores ph-2b 1 1 1 0
Casali c 3 0 2 0
Cincinnati 020 011 000 4
San Francisco 000 100 010 2

E_India (2), Casali (1), Crawford (10). DP_Cincinnati 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Cincinnati 7, San Francisco 5. 2B_Moustakas 2 (8), Senzel (5). HR_Longoria (6). SB_India (1), Senzel (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Ashcraft W,4-1 8 6 2 2 0 8
Strickland S,3-3 1 0 0 0 1 1
San Francisco
Cobb L,3-3 4 1-3 5 3 2 1 4
Brebbia 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
McGee 1 2 1 1 0 1
Marte 3 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Ashcraft (Crawford), Cobb (Solano), Marte (Garcia).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:51. A_29,178 (41,915).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories