Cincinnati 4, San Francisco 2

Cincinnati
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
4
7
3
2
8
India 2b
4
0
0
0
1
0
.222
Solano 3b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.333
Pham lf
4
0
0
0
READ MORE
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|3
|2
|8
|
|India 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Solano 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.211
|Farmer ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Moustakas dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.219
|Almora Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Senzel cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.219
|Garcia c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|1
|9
|
|La Stella dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Yastrzemski cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Ruf lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Pederson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.224
|Longoria 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.238
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Walton 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.155
|a-Flores ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Casali c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Cincinnati
|020
|011
|000_4
|7
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|010_2
|6
|2
a-singled for Walton in the 8th.
E_India (2), Casali (1), Crawford (10). LOB_Cincinnati 7, San Francisco 5. 2B_Moustakas 2 (8), Senzel (5). HR_Longoria (6), off Ashcraft. RBIs_Moustakas (15), Senzel 2 (10), Longoria (13), Yastrzemski (27). SB_India (1), Senzel (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Farmer 2); San Francisco 2 (Walton, Crawford). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 8; San Francisco 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Almora Jr., La Stella. GIDP_Pham, La Stella.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Farmer, Votto); San Francisco 1 (Longoria, Walton, Belt).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashcraft, W, 4-1
|8
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|8
|104
|3.27
|Strickland, S, 3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|5.11
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb, L, 3-3
|4
|1-3
|5
|3
|2
|1
|4
|80
|5.48
|Brebbia
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|2.67
|McGee
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|6.98
|Marte
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|5.84
Inherited runners-scored_Brebbia 2-0. HBP_Ashcraft (Crawford), Cobb (Solano), Marte (Garcia).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:51. A_29,178 (41,915).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.