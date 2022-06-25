Cincinnati 4, San Francisco 2

Cincinnati

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 7 3 2 8 India 2b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .222 Solano 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Pham lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249 Votto 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .211 Farmer ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .286 Moustakas dh 4 2 2 1 0 1 .219 Almora Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276 Senzel cf 3 1 2 2 0 0 .219 Garcia c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .167

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 6 2 1 9 La Stella dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Yastrzemski cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250 Ruf lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .224 Pederson rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .224 Longoria 3b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .238 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .224 Walton 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .155 a-Flores ph-2b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .245 Casali c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .250

Cincinnati 020 011 000_4 7 0 San Francisco 000 100 010_2 6 2

a-singled for Walton in the 8th.

E_India (2), Casali (1), Crawford (10). LOB_Cincinnati 7, San Francisco 5. 2B_Moustakas 2 (8), Senzel (5). HR_Longoria (6), off Ashcraft. RBIs_Moustakas (15), Senzel 2 (10), Longoria (13), Yastrzemski (27). SB_India (1), Senzel (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Farmer 2); San Francisco 2 (Walton, Crawford). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 8; San Francisco 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Almora Jr., La Stella. GIDP_Pham, La Stella.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Farmer, Votto); San Francisco 1 (Longoria, Walton, Belt).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ashcraft, W, 4-1 8 6 2 2 0 8 104 3.27 Strickland, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 5.11

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cobb, L, 3-3 4 1-3 5 3 2 1 4 80 5.48 Brebbia 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 2.67 McGee 1 2 1 1 0 1 20 6.98 Marte 3 0 0 0 0 2 28 5.84

Inherited runners-scored_Brebbia 2-0. HBP_Ashcraft (Crawford), Cobb (Solano), Marte (Garcia).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:51. A_29,178 (41,915).

