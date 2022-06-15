Cincinnati 5, Arizona 3

Cincinnati

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

45

5

13

5

1

11 India 2b

4

0

1

1

0

2

.292 Drury 3b

5

1

0

0

1

1

.269 Pham lf

6

1

2

0 READ MORE

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 45 5 13 5 1 11 India 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .292 Drury 3b 5 1 0 0 1 1 .269 Pham lf 6 1 2 0 0 2 .250 Votto 1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .204 Farmer ss 5 0 3 2 0 1 .283 Senzel cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .215 Moustakas dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .210 1-Reynolds pr-dh-rf 1 2 0 0 0 1 .280 Almora Jr. rf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .292 Kuhnel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Garcia c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .153 a-Friedl ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .209 Okey c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 3 5 1 1 14 Varsho rf-c 5 0 1 0 0 2 .246 Rojas 3b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .263 Marte 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .268 Walker dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .205 Peralta lf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .230 P.Smith 1b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .195 C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .104 b-McCarthy ph-rf 1 1 0 0 0 1 .228 Thomas cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .270 Perdomo ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .217 c-Luplow ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .169 Hager ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143

Cincinnati 000 000 000 122_5 13 2 Arizona 000 000 000 120_3 5 0

a-doubled for Garcia in the 10th. b-struck out for C.Kelly in the 10th. c-popped out for Perdomo in the 11th.

1-ran for Moustakas in the 10th.

E_Almora Jr. (2), Okey (2). LOB_Cincinnati 10, Arizona 6. 2B_Almora Jr. (4), Moustakas (6), Friedl (4), Marte (23), Peralta (12). 3B_Almora Jr. (1). RBIs_Friedl (7), Farmer 2 (37), Almora Jr. (16), India (4), Peralta (26). SB_Moustakas (2), Pham (5), Rojas (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 7 (Drury, Moustakas, Garcia 2, India, Pham, Almora Jr.); Arizona 4 (Marte, P.Smith, Walker, McCarthy). RISP_Cincinnati 5 for 19; Arizona 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Drury, Senzel, Almora Jr., Walker, Peralta. LIDP_Pham. GIDP_Senzel, Pham.

DP_Arizona 3 (Perdomo, Marte, P.Smith; Perdomo, Marte, P.Smith; P.Smith, Hager, P.Smith).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mahle 9 3 0 0 0 12 119 4.46 Díaz, BS, 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 1 11 2.40 Cessa, W, 3-1 1 1 2 0 1 1 24 4.97 Kuhnel, S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.31

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davies 7 6 0 0 0 7 90 3.78 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.88 Mantiply 1 2 0 0 0 0 12 0.37 Melancon 1 1 1 0 0 1 19 5.91 Kennedy 1 2 2 1 0 2 21 3.65 Poppen, L, 1-1 1 2 2 1 1 0 19 2.79

HBP_Davies (India), Ramirez (India). WP_Cessa(2), Melancon, Poppen.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:41. A_15,081 (48,686).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.