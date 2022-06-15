Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cincinnati 5, Arizona 3

The Associated Press
June 15, 2022 1:39 am
1 min read
      

Cincinnati
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
45
5
13
5
1
11

India 2b
4
0
1
1
0
2
.292

Drury 3b
5
1
0
0
1
1
.269

Pham lf
6
1
2
0

READ MORE

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 45 5 13 5 1 11
India 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .292
Drury 3b 5 1 0 0 1 1 .269
Pham lf 6 1 2 0 0 2 .250
Votto 1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .204
Farmer ss 5 0 3 2 0 1 .283
Senzel cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .215
Moustakas dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .210
1-Reynolds pr-dh-rf 1 2 0 0 0 1 .280
Almora Jr. rf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .292
Kuhnel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .153
a-Friedl ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .209
Okey c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 3 5 1 1 14
Varsho rf-c 5 0 1 0 0 2 .246
Rojas 3b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .263
Marte 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .268
Walker dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .205
Peralta lf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .230
P.Smith 1b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .195
C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .104
b-McCarthy ph-rf 1 1 0 0 0 1 .228
Thomas cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .270
Perdomo ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .217
c-Luplow ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .169
Hager ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Cincinnati 000 000 000 122_5 13 2
Arizona 000 000 000 120_3 5 0

a-doubled for Garcia in the 10th. b-struck out for C.Kelly in the 10th. c-popped out for Perdomo in the 11th.

1-ran for Moustakas in the 10th.

E_Almora Jr. (2), Okey (2). LOB_Cincinnati 10, Arizona 6. 2B_Almora Jr. (4), Moustakas (6), Friedl (4), Marte (23), Peralta (12). 3B_Almora Jr. (1). RBIs_Friedl (7), Farmer 2 (37), Almora Jr. (16), India (4), Peralta (26). SB_Moustakas (2), Pham (5), Rojas (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 7 (Drury, Moustakas, Garcia 2, India, Pham, Almora Jr.); Arizona 4 (Marte, P.Smith, Walker, McCarthy). RISP_Cincinnati 5 for 19; Arizona 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Drury, Senzel, Almora Jr., Walker, Peralta. LIDP_Pham. GIDP_Senzel, Pham.

DP_Arizona 3 (Perdomo, Marte, P.Smith; Perdomo, Marte, P.Smith; P.Smith, Hager, P.Smith).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mahle 9 3 0 0 0 12 119 4.46
Díaz, BS, 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 1 11 2.40
Cessa, W, 3-1 1 1 2 0 1 1 24 4.97
Kuhnel, S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.31
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Davies 7 6 0 0 0 7 90 3.78
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.88
Mantiply 1 2 0 0 0 0 12 0.37
Melancon 1 1 1 0 0 1 19 5.91
Kennedy 1 2 2 1 0 2 21 3.65
Poppen, L, 1-1 1 2 2 1 1 0 19 2.79

HBP_Davies (India), Ramirez (India). WP_Cessa(2), Melancon, Poppen.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:41. A_15,081 (48,686).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|21 Missouri Digital Government Summit
6|21 Cyber-SCRM Educational Series
6|21 Reporting Excess Property
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories