Cincinnati 5, Arizona 3

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|45
|5
|13
|5
|1
|11
|
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.292
|Drury 3b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Pham lf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Votto 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|Farmer ss
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.283
|Senzel cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Moustakas dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|1-Reynolds pr-dh-rf
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Almora Jr. rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Kuhnel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Garcia c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.153
|a-Friedl ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.209
|Okey c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|3
|5
|1
|1
|14
|
|Varsho rf-c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.263
|Marte 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Walker dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Peralta lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.230
|P.Smith 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.104
|b-McCarthy ph-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Thomas cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|c-Luplow ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Hager ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000
|122_5
|13
|2
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|120_3
|5
|0
a-doubled for Garcia in the 10th. b-struck out for C.Kelly in the 10th. c-popped out for Perdomo in the 11th.
1-ran for Moustakas in the 10th.
E_Almora Jr. (2), Okey (2). LOB_Cincinnati 10, Arizona 6. 2B_Almora Jr. (4), Moustakas (6), Friedl (4), Marte (23), Peralta (12). 3B_Almora Jr. (1). RBIs_Friedl (7), Farmer 2 (37), Almora Jr. (16), India (4), Peralta (26). SB_Moustakas (2), Pham (5), Rojas (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 7 (Drury, Moustakas, Garcia 2, India, Pham, Almora Jr.); Arizona 4 (Marte, P.Smith, Walker, McCarthy). RISP_Cincinnati 5 for 19; Arizona 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Drury, Senzel, Almora Jr., Walker, Peralta. LIDP_Pham. GIDP_Senzel, Pham.
DP_Arizona 3 (Perdomo, Marte, P.Smith; Perdomo, Marte, P.Smith; P.Smith, Hager, P.Smith).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle
|9
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|12
|119
|4.46
|Díaz, BS, 2-3
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.40
|Cessa, W, 3-1
|1
|
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|24
|4.97
|Kuhnel, S, 1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.31
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies
|7
|
|6
|0
|0
|0
|7
|90
|3.78
|Ramirez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.88
|Mantiply
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.37
|Melancon
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|19
|5.91
|Kennedy
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|21
|3.65
|Poppen, L, 1-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|19
|2.79
HBP_Davies (India), Ramirez (India). WP_Cessa(2), Melancon, Poppen.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:41. A_15,081 (48,686).
