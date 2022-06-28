Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Cincinnati
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|5
|12
|5
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|
|India 2b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|
|Morel cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Drury 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Ortega rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Solano dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Contreras dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Happ lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Farmer ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schrock lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Reynolds lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Almora Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rivas 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Senzel cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bote 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Garcia c
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|000
|002
|300
|—
|5
|Chicago
|000
|000
|300
|—
|3
E_Garcia (2). DP_Cincinnati 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Cincinnati 9, Chicago 10. 2B_Drury (14), Solano 2 (5), Morel (9), Ortega (11). HR_India (2). SB_Ortega (5), Rivas (3).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Castillo W,3-4
|6
|
|5
|0
|0
|3
|11
|Kuhnel
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Warren H,4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strickland S,4-4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Thompson L,7-3
|6
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|Wick
|
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Hughes
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Leiter Jr.
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
HBP_Kuhnel (Bote). WP_Thompson.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, John Bacon.
T_3:24. A_32,732 (41,649).
