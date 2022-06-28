Trending:
Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 3

The Associated Press
June 28, 2022 11:44 pm
Cincinnati

Chicago

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
38
5
12
5

Totals
35
3
10
3

India 2b
5
2
2
3

Morel cf
5
1
1
1

Drury 3b
4
1
2
1

Cincinnati 000 002 300 5
Chicago 000 000 300 3

E_Garcia (2). DP_Cincinnati 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Cincinnati 9, Chicago 10. 2B_Drury (14), Solano 2 (5), Morel (9), Ortega (11). HR_India (2). SB_Ortega (5), Rivas (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Castillo W,3-4 6 5 0 0 3 11
Kuhnel 1 3 3 3 0 1
Warren H,4 1 1 0 0 0 0
Strickland S,4-4 1 1 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Thompson L,7-3 6 1-3 8 4 4 0 8
Wick 1-3 3 1 1 0 1
Hughes 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Leiter Jr. 2 1 0 0 2 4

HBP_Kuhnel (Bote). WP_Thompson.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, John Bacon.

T_3:24. A_32,732 (41,649).

Top Stories