Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Cincinnati Chicago ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

38

5

12

5 Totals

35

3

10

3 India 2b

5

2

2

3 Morel cf

5

1

1

1 Drury 3b

4

1

2

1 Ortega... READ MORE

Cincinnati Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 5 12 5 Totals 35 3 10 3 India 2b 5 2 2 3 Morel cf 5 1 1 1 Drury 3b 4 1 2 1 Ortega rf 3 0 1 1 Solano dh 5 0 2 1 Contreras dh 4 0 2 1 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 Happ lf 5 0 0 0 Farmer ss 5 0 1 0 Wisdom 3b 4 0 0 0 Schrock lf 4 0 0 0 Hoerner ss 4 0 3 0 Reynolds lf 0 0 0 0 Gomes c 4 0 0 0 Almora Jr. rf 4 1 1 0 Rivas 1b 3 1 2 0 Senzel cf 3 1 1 0 Bote 2b 3 1 1 0 Garcia c 4 0 3 0

Cincinnati 000 002 300 — 5 Chicago 000 000 300 — 3

E_Garcia (2). DP_Cincinnati 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Cincinnati 9, Chicago 10. 2B_Drury (14), Solano 2 (5), Morel (9), Ortega (11). HR_India (2). SB_Ortega (5), Rivas (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Castillo W,3-4 6 5 0 0 3 11 Kuhnel 1 3 3 3 0 1 Warren H,4 1 1 0 0 0 0 Strickland S,4-4 1 1 0 0 0 1

Chicago Thompson L,7-3 6 1-3 8 4 4 0 8 Wick 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 Hughes 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Leiter Jr. 2 1 0 0 2 4

HBP_Kuhnel (Bote). WP_Thompson.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, John Bacon.

T_3:24. A_32,732 (41,649).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.