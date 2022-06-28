Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 3

The Associated Press
June 28, 2022 11:44 pm
< a min read
      

Cincinnati
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
38
5
12
5
3
14

India 2b
5
2
2
3
0
2
.227

Drury 3b
4
1
2
1
1
0
.276

Solano dh
5
0
2
1

READ MORE

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 5 12 5 3 14
India 2b 5 2 2 3 0 2 .227
Drury 3b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .276
Solano dh 5 0 2 1 0 2 .381
Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .208
Farmer ss 5 0 1 0 0 3 .280
Schrock lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Reynolds lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Almora Jr. rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .267
Senzel cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .238
Garcia c 4 0 3 0 0 1 .210
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 3 10 3 3 13
Morel cf 5 1 1 1 0 4 .255
Ortega rf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .270
Contreras dh 4 0 2 1 1 1 .272
Happ lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .273
Wisdom 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .228
Hoerner ss 4 0 3 0 0 1 .304
Gomes c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .230
Rivas 1b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .232
Bote 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .222
Cincinnati 000 002 300_5 12 1
Chicago 000 000 300_3 10 0

E_Garcia (2). LOB_Cincinnati 9, Chicago 10. 2B_Drury (14), Solano 2 (5), Morel (9), Ortega (11). HR_India (2), off Wick. RBIs_Drury (39), Solano (3), India 3 (9), Morel (16), Ortega (16), Contreras (32). SB_Ortega (5), Rivas (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Farmer 3, India); Chicago 6 (Morel, Contreras, Happ 2, Gomes 2). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 7; Chicago 4 for 15.

Runners moved up_Ortega. GIDP_Drury, Gomes.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Farmer, India, Votto); Chicago 1 (Wisdom, Bote, Rivas).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo, W, 3-4 6 5 0 0 3 11 123 3.32
Kuhnel 1 3 3 3 0 1 22 6.20
Warren, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 6.59
Strickland, S, 4-4 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 4.91
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Thompson, L, 7-3 6 1-3 8 4 4 0 8 86 3.34
Wick 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 14 4.80
Hughes 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 3.18
Leiter Jr. 2 1 0 0 2 4 39 5.55

Inherited runners-scored_Wick 2-2, Hughes 2-0. HBP_Kuhnel (Bote). WP_Thompson.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, John Bacon.

T_3:24. A_32,732 (41,649).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|5 Army Tech Talk: Build a Zero Trust...
7|5 Splunk IT Hands-On Workshop Virtual...
7|5 Intro to CPMAI Methodology for Project...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories