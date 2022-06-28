Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Cincinnati

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

38

5

12

5

3

14 India 2b

5

2

2

3

0

2

.227 Drury 3b

4

1

2

1

1

0

.276 Solano dh

5

0

2

1 READ MORE

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 5 12 5 3 14 India 2b 5 2 2 3 0 2 .227 Drury 3b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .276 Solano dh 5 0 2 1 0 2 .381 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .208 Farmer ss 5 0 1 0 0 3 .280 Schrock lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Reynolds lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Almora Jr. rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .267 Senzel cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .238 Garcia c 4 0 3 0 0 1 .210

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 10 3 3 13 Morel cf 5 1 1 1 0 4 .255 Ortega rf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .270 Contreras dh 4 0 2 1 1 1 .272 Happ lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .273 Wisdom 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .228 Hoerner ss 4 0 3 0 0 1 .304 Gomes c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Rivas 1b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .232 Bote 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .222

Cincinnati 000 002 300_5 12 1 Chicago 000 000 300_3 10 0

E_Garcia (2). LOB_Cincinnati 9, Chicago 10. 2B_Drury (14), Solano 2 (5), Morel (9), Ortega (11). HR_India (2), off Wick. RBIs_Drury (39), Solano (3), India 3 (9), Morel (16), Ortega (16), Contreras (32). SB_Ortega (5), Rivas (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Farmer 3, India); Chicago 6 (Morel, Contreras, Happ 2, Gomes 2). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 7; Chicago 4 for 15.

Runners moved up_Ortega. GIDP_Drury, Gomes.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Farmer, India, Votto); Chicago 1 (Wisdom, Bote, Rivas).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo, W, 3-4 6 5 0 0 3 11 123 3.32 Kuhnel 1 3 3 3 0 1 22 6.20 Warren, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 6.59 Strickland, S, 4-4 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 4.91

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Thompson, L, 7-3 6 1-3 8 4 4 0 8 86 3.34 Wick 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 14 4.80 Hughes 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 3.18 Leiter Jr. 2 1 0 0 2 4 39 5.55

Inherited runners-scored_Wick 2-2, Hughes 2-0. HBP_Kuhnel (Bote). WP_Thompson.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, John Bacon.

T_3:24. A_32,732 (41,649).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.