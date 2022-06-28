Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Cincinnati
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
38
5
12
5
3
14
India 2b
5
2
2
3
0
2
.227
Drury 3b
4
1
2
1
1
0
.276
Solano dh
5
0
2
1
|Cincinnati
|000
|002
|300_5
|12
|1
|Chicago
|000
|000
|300_3
|10
|0
E_Garcia (2). LOB_Cincinnati 9, Chicago 10. 2B_Drury (14), Solano 2 (5), Morel (9), Ortega (11). HR_India (2), off Wick. RBIs_Drury (39), Solano (3), India 3 (9), Morel (16), Ortega (16), Contreras (32). SB_Ortega (5), Rivas (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Farmer 3, India); Chicago 6 (Morel, Contreras, Happ 2, Gomes 2). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 7; Chicago 4 for 15.
Runners moved up_Ortega. GIDP_Drury, Gomes.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Farmer, India, Votto); Chicago 1 (Wisdom, Bote, Rivas).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, W, 3-4
|6
|
|5
|0
|0
|3
|11
|123
|3.32
|Kuhnel
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|22
|6.20
|Warren, H, 4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|6.59
|Strickland, S, 4-4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.91
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson, L, 7-3
|6
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|86
|3.34
|Wick
|
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|4.80
|Hughes
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|3.18
|Leiter Jr.
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|39
|5.55
Inherited runners-scored_Wick 2-2, Hughes 2-0. HBP_Kuhnel (Bote). WP_Thompson.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, John Bacon.
T_3:24. A_32,732 (41,649).
