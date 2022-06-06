Trending:
Cincinnati 7, Arizona 0

The Associated Press
June 6, 2022 10:09 pm
Arizona

Cincinnati

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
21
0
1
0

Totals
31
7
12
7

Varsho dh
3
0
1
0

Senzel dh
4
0
1
1

Rojas 3b
3
0
0
0

Drury...

Arizona Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 21 0 1 0 Totals 31 7 12 7
Varsho dh 3 0 1 0 Senzel dh 4 0 1 1
Rojas 3b 3 0 0 0 Drury 3b 4 2 2 1
Marte 2b 3 0 0 0 Pham lf 4 0 0 0
Walker 1b 2 0 0 0 Votto 1b 2 2 1 0
Peralta lf 1 0 0 0 Stephenson c 3 2 2 2
Hummel lf 1 0 0 0 Farmer ss 3 0 2 2
McCarthy rf 2 0 0 0 Almora Jr. cf 4 0 1 1
Thomas cf 2 0 0 0 Lopez 2b 4 1 2 0
Perdomo ss 2 0 0 0 Aquino rf 3 0 1 0
Herrera c 2 0 0 0
Arizona 000 000 0 0
Cincinnati 110 020 3 7

DP_Arizona 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Arizona 0, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Votto (8), Lopez (2), Aquino (2), Farmer (12), Stephenson (8). HR_Drury (10). SB_Senzel (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Bumgarner L,2-5 5 8 4 4 2 4
Widener 1 2-3 4 3 3 1 1
Cincinnati
Greene W,3-7 7 1 0 0 0 8

HBP_Bumgarner (Farmer).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:13. A_9,485 (42,319).

Top Stories