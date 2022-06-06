Cincinnati 7, Arizona 0

Arizona
Cincinnati
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
21
0
1
0
Totals
31
7
12
7
Varsho dh
3
0
1
0
Senzel dh
4
0
1
1
Rojas 3b
3
0
0
0
Drury...
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|Cincinnati
|110
|020
|3
|—
|7
DP_Arizona 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Arizona 0, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Votto (8), Lopez (2), Aquino (2), Farmer (12), Stephenson (8). HR_Drury (10). SB_Senzel (2).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bumgarner L,2-5
|5
|
|8
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Widener
|1
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greene W,3-7
|7
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
HBP_Bumgarner (Farmer).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:13. A_9,485 (42,319).
