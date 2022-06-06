Cincinnati 7, Arizona 0

Arizona Cincinnati ab

Arizona Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 21 0 1 0 Totals 31 7 12 7 Varsho dh 3 0 1 0 Senzel dh 4 0 1 1 Rojas 3b 3 0 0 0 Drury 3b 4 2 2 1 Marte 2b 3 0 0 0 Pham lf 4 0 0 0 Walker 1b 2 0 0 0 Votto 1b 2 2 1 0 Peralta lf 1 0 0 0 Stephenson c 3 2 2 2 Hummel lf 1 0 0 0 Farmer ss 3 0 2 2 McCarthy rf 2 0 0 0 Almora Jr. cf 4 0 1 1 Thomas cf 2 0 0 0 Lopez 2b 4 1 2 0 Perdomo ss 2 0 0 0 Aquino rf 3 0 1 0 Herrera c 2 0 0 0

Arizona 000 000 0 — 0 Cincinnati 110 020 3 — 7

DP_Arizona 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Arizona 0, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Votto (8), Lopez (2), Aquino (2), Farmer (12), Stephenson (8). HR_Drury (10). SB_Senzel (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Bumgarner L,2-5 5 8 4 4 2 4 Widener 1 2-3 4 3 3 1 1

Cincinnati Greene W,3-7 7 1 0 0 0 8

HBP_Bumgarner (Farmer).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:13. A_9,485 (42,319).

