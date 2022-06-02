Cincinnati 8, Washington 1

Washington

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

32

1

5

1

1

8 Hernández 2b

4

0

0

0

0

1

.277 Ruiz c

4

0

0

0

0

1

.265 Soto rf

4

0

0

0 READ MORE

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 5 1 1 8 Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Ruiz c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Soto rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Bell 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .309 Hernandez lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .286 Franco 3b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .264 García ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Robles cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .236

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 8 10 8 5 5 Senzel cf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .209 Drury 3b 4 2 2 0 0 1 .247 Pham lf 1 1 0 1 2 0 .232 Votto dh 2 2 1 3 2 0 .179 Farmer ss 4 1 2 3 0 1 .263 Moustakas 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .203 Almora Jr. rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Garcia c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Reynolds 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .278

Washington 000 000 100_1 5 1 Cincinnati 300 000 50x_8 10 0

E_García (1). LOB_Washington 5, Cincinnati 5. HR_Bell (5), off Ashcraft; Votto (3), off Adon; Reynolds (1), off Ramírez; Farmer (5), off Rogers. RBIs_Bell (29), Votto 3 (13), Reynolds (7), Pham (18), Farmer 3 (28). SB_Farmer (3). CS_Almora Jr. (1). SF_Pham.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Robles 2, Hernandez); Cincinnati 2 (Garcia, Votto). RISP_Washington 0 for 3; Cincinnati 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_García. GIDP_Farmer, Garcia.

DP_Washington 2 (García, Hernández, Bell; García, Hernández, Bell).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Adon, L, 1-9 5 1-3 6 3 3 4 4 98 5.98 Ramírez 1 3 3 3 0 0 15 3.74 Rogers 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 15 5.13 Espino 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.19

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ashcraft, W, 2-0 7 4 1 1 1 5 92 1.53 Warren 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 6.87 Kuhnel 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 0.87

Inherited runners-scored_Ramírez 1-0, Rogers 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:40. A_12,799 (42,319).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.