Cincinnati 8, Washington 1

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|1
|8
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.309
|Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|García ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|8
|10
|8
|5
|5
|
|Senzel cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.209
|Drury 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Pham lf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.232
|Votto dh
|2
|2
|1
|3
|2
|0
|.179
|Farmer ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.263
|Moustakas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Almora Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Garcia c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Reynolds 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Washington
|000
|000
|100_1
|5
|1
|Cincinnati
|300
|000
|50x_8
|10
|0
E_García (1). LOB_Washington 5, Cincinnati 5. HR_Bell (5), off Ashcraft; Votto (3), off Adon; Reynolds (1), off Ramírez; Farmer (5), off Rogers. RBIs_Bell (29), Votto 3 (13), Reynolds (7), Pham (18), Farmer 3 (28). SB_Farmer (3). CS_Almora Jr. (1). SF_Pham.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Robles 2, Hernandez); Cincinnati 2 (Garcia, Votto). RISP_Washington 0 for 3; Cincinnati 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_García. GIDP_Farmer, Garcia.
DP_Washington 2 (García, Hernández, Bell; García, Hernández, Bell).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Adon, L, 1-9
|5
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|4
|4
|98
|5.98
|Ramírez
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|15
|3.74
|Rogers
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|15
|5.13
|Espino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.19
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashcraft, W, 2-0
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|92
|1.53
|Warren
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|6.87
|Kuhnel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.87
Inherited runners-scored_Ramírez 1-0, Rogers 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:40. A_12,799 (42,319).
