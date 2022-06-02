Trending:
Cincinnati 8, Washington 1

The Associated Press
June 2, 2022 9:38 pm
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 5 1 1 8
Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Ruiz c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Soto rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230
Bell 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .309
Hernandez lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .286
Franco 3b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .264
García ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Robles cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .236
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 8 10 8 5 5
Senzel cf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .209
Drury 3b 4 2 2 0 0 1 .247
Pham lf 1 1 0 1 2 0 .232
Votto dh 2 2 1 3 2 0 .179
Farmer ss 4 1 2 3 0 1 .263
Moustakas 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .203
Almora Jr. rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Garcia c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Reynolds 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .278
Washington 000 000 100_1 5 1
Cincinnati 300 000 50x_8 10 0

E_García (1). LOB_Washington 5, Cincinnati 5. HR_Bell (5), off Ashcraft; Votto (3), off Adon; Reynolds (1), off Ramírez; Farmer (5), off Rogers. RBIs_Bell (29), Votto 3 (13), Reynolds (7), Pham (18), Farmer 3 (28). SB_Farmer (3). CS_Almora Jr. (1). SF_Pham.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Robles 2, Hernandez); Cincinnati 2 (Garcia, Votto). RISP_Washington 0 for 3; Cincinnati 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_García. GIDP_Farmer, Garcia.

DP_Washington 2 (García, Hernández, Bell; García, Hernández, Bell).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Adon, L, 1-9 5 1-3 6 3 3 4 4 98 5.98
Ramírez 1 3 3 3 0 0 15 3.74
Rogers 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 15 5.13
Espino 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.19
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ashcraft, W, 2-0 7 4 1 1 1 5 92 1.53
Warren 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 6.87
Kuhnel 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 0.87

Inherited runners-scored_Ramírez 1-0, Rogers 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:40. A_12,799 (42,319).

Top Stories