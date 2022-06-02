Cincinnati 8, Washington 1

Washington
Cincinnati
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
32
1
5
1
Totals
31
8
10
8
Hernández 2b
4
0
0
0
Senzel cf
4
1
2
0
Ruiz c
4
0
0
0
Drury...
READ MORE
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|31
|8
|10
|8
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Senzel cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Drury 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pham lf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Votto dh
|2
|2
|1
|3
|
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Farmer ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Moustakas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Almora Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|García ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garcia c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reynolds 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Washington
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|Cincinnati
|300
|000
|50x
|—
|8
E_García (1). DP_Washington 2, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Washington 5, Cincinnati 5. HR_Bell (5), Votto (3), Reynolds (1), Farmer (5). SB_Farmer (3). SF_Pham (3).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adon L,1-9
|5
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Ramírez
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Rogers
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Espino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ashcraft W,2-0
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Warren
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kuhnel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Ramírez pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:40. A_12,799 (42,319).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.