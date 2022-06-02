Trending:
Cincinnati 8, Washington 1

The Associated Press
June 2, 2022 9:38 pm
< a min read
      

Washington Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 31 8 10 8
Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0 Senzel cf 4 1 2 0
Ruiz c 4 0 0 0 Drury 3b 4 2 2 0
Soto rf 4 0 0 0 Pham lf 1 1 0 1
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 Votto dh 2 2 1 3
Bell 1b 4 1 2 1 Farmer ss 4 1 2 3
Hernandez lf 3 0 1 0 Moustakas 1b 4 0 0 0
Franco 3b 3 0 2 0 Almora Jr. rf 4 0 1 0
García ss 3 0 0 0 Garcia c 4 0 0 0
Robles cf 3 0 0 0 Reynolds 2b 4 1 2 1
Washington 000 000 100 1
Cincinnati 300 000 50x 8

E_García (1). DP_Washington 2, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Washington 5, Cincinnati 5. HR_Bell (5), Votto (3), Reynolds (1), Farmer (5). SB_Farmer (3). SF_Pham (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Adon L,1-9 5 1-3 6 3 3 4 4
Ramírez 1 3 3 3 0 0
Rogers 2-3 1 2 2 1 0
Espino 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cincinnati
Ashcraft W,2-0 7 4 1 1 1 5
Warren 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kuhnel 1 1 0 0 0 1

Ramírez pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:40. A_12,799 (42,319).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
