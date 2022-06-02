Cincinnati 8, Washington 1

Washington Cincinnati ab

Washington Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 31 8 10 8 Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0 Senzel cf 4 1 2 0 Ruiz c 4 0 0 0 Drury 3b 4 2 2 0 Soto rf 4 0 0 0 Pham lf 1 1 0 1 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 Votto dh 2 2 1 3 Bell 1b 4 1 2 1 Farmer ss 4 1 2 3 Hernandez lf 3 0 1 0 Moustakas 1b 4 0 0 0 Franco 3b 3 0 2 0 Almora Jr. rf 4 0 1 0 García ss 3 0 0 0 Garcia c 4 0 0 0 Robles cf 3 0 0 0 Reynolds 2b 4 1 2 1

Washington 000 000 100 — 1 Cincinnati 300 000 50x — 8

E_García (1). DP_Washington 2, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Washington 5, Cincinnati 5. HR_Bell (5), Votto (3), Reynolds (1), Farmer (5). SB_Farmer (3). SF_Pham (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Adon L,1-9 5 1-3 6 3 3 4 4 Ramírez 1 3 3 3 0 0 Rogers 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 Espino 1 0 0 0 0 1

Cincinnati Ashcraft W,2-0 7 4 1 1 1 5 Warren 1 0 0 0 0 2 Kuhnel 1 1 0 0 0 1

Ramírez pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:40. A_12,799 (42,319).

