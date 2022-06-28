Cincinnati faces New York City FC after shutout victory

New York City FC (8-4-3, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (7-7-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NYCFC -105, FC Cincinnati +252, Draw +269; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Orlando City 1-0, Cincinnati faces New York City FC. Cincinnati is 6-5-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cincinnati ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference giving up 26 goals. NYCFC is... READ MORE

New York City FC (8-4-3, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (7-7-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NYCFC -105, FC Cincinnati +252, Draw +269; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Orlando City 1-0, Cincinnati faces New York City FC.

Cincinnati is 6-5-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cincinnati ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference giving up 26 goals.

NYCFC is 5-3-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. NYCFC is sixth in the league drawing 95 corner kicks, averaging 6.3 per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Vazquez has eight goals and three assists for Cincinnati. Luciano Acosta has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Valentin Castellanos has scored eight goals and added one assist for NYCFC. Santiago Rodriguez has one goal and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cincinnati: 5-3-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NYCFC: 7-1-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 6.8 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Calvin Harris (injured), Ronald Matarrita (injured), Alec Kann (injured).

NYCFC: Kevin O’Toole (injured), Gabriel Pereira (injured), Anton Tinnerholm (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

