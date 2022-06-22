Trending:
Cleveland 11, Minnesota 10

The Associated Press
June 22, 2022 11:48 pm
1 min read
      

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 11 15 10 1 9
Kwan lf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .284
Rosario ss 5 2 4 2 0 1 .275
Ramírez 3b 4 2 1 0 0 0 .302
Naylor dh 5 0 1 1 0 2 .280
1-Clement pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .213
Gonzalez rf 5 2 2 4 0 1 .333
Giménez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .304
Miller 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .262
Hedges c 4 1 1 1 1 2 .165
Straw cf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .205
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 10 12 10 3 8
Arraez 2b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .355
Correa ss 5 2 2 2 0 1 .293
Kepler rf 3 2 1 1 2 1 .244
Sánchez dh 5 1 1 0 0 1 .217
Kirilloff 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .217
Urshela 3b 4 3 3 3 0 1 .260
Larnach lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .236
Jeffers c 3 1 2 2 1 0 .200
Gordon cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .261
a-Celestino ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .304
Cleveland 001 030 304_11 15 0
Minnesota 111 210 400_10 12 1

a-lined out for Gordon in the 6th.

1-ran for Naylor in the 9th.

E_Gordon (3). LOB_Cleveland 6, Minnesota 3. 2B_Straw (11), Naylor (13), Jeffers (8). 3B_Kwan (3), Urshela (1). HR_Hedges (5), off Gray; Rosario (2), off Cotton; Gonzalez (2), off Cotton; Correa 2 (7), off McKenzie; Kepler (7), off McKenzie; Urshela (6), off Castro. RBIs_Kwan (17), Hedges (15), Rosario 2 (18), Gonzalez 4 (13), Naylor (38), Miller (32), Correa 2 (23), Jeffers 2 (20), Arraez (25), Kepler (31), Kirilloff (5), Urshela 3 (29). SB_Ramírez (12). SF_Miller, Arraez. S_Giménez.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Ramírez, Gonzalez, Kwan); Minnesota 2 (Arraez 2). RISP_Cleveland 5 for 12; Minnesota 4 for 7.

Runners moved up_Straw. LIDP_Celestino. GIDP_Sánchez.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Rosario, Giménez, Miller; Miller).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McKenzie 4 1-3 9 6 6 1 5 77 3.51
Gose 2 0 0 0 0 1 24 3.50
Castro, BS, 0-1 2-3 3 4 4 1 0 22 9.00
Hentges, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 1.50
Clase, S, 17-19 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 1.48
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray 4 8 4 3 0 4 85 2.53
Thielbar 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 15 6.20
Smith, H, 13 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 21 2.91
Cotton, BS, 0-1 1 2 3 3 0 0 28 3.31
Pagán, H, 2 1 3 3 3 0 3 24 4.12
Jax, L, 4-2, BS, 1-2 1 1 1 1 0 0 7 2.88

Inherited runners-scored_Thielbar 2-1, Jax 2-2. HBP_Cotton (Ramírez).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:35. A_25,604 (38,544).

