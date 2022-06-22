Cleveland 11, Minnesota 10

Cleveland

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 11 15 10 1 9 Kwan lf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .284 Rosario ss 5 2 4 2 0 1 .275 Ramírez 3b 4 2 1 0 0 0 .302 Naylor dh 5 0 1 1 0 2 .280 1-Clement pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .213 Gonzalez rf 5 2 2 4 0 1 .333 Giménez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .304 Miller 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .262 Hedges c 4 1 1 1 1 2 .165 Straw cf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .205

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 10 12 10 3 8 Arraez 2b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .355 Correa ss 5 2 2 2 0 1 .293 Kepler rf 3 2 1 1 2 1 .244 Sánchez dh 5 1 1 0 0 1 .217 Kirilloff 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .217 Urshela 3b 4 3 3 3 0 1 .260 Larnach lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .236 Jeffers c 3 1 2 2 1 0 .200 Gordon cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .261 a-Celestino ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .304

Cleveland 001 030 304_11 15 0 Minnesota 111 210 400_10 12 1

a-lined out for Gordon in the 6th.

1-ran for Naylor in the 9th.

E_Gordon (3). LOB_Cleveland 6, Minnesota 3. 2B_Straw (11), Naylor (13), Jeffers (8). 3B_Kwan (3), Urshela (1). HR_Hedges (5), off Gray; Rosario (2), off Cotton; Gonzalez (2), off Cotton; Correa 2 (7), off McKenzie; Kepler (7), off McKenzie; Urshela (6), off Castro. RBIs_Kwan (17), Hedges (15), Rosario 2 (18), Gonzalez 4 (13), Naylor (38), Miller (32), Correa 2 (23), Jeffers 2 (20), Arraez (25), Kepler (31), Kirilloff (5), Urshela 3 (29). SB_Ramírez (12). SF_Miller, Arraez. S_Giménez.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Ramírez, Gonzalez, Kwan); Minnesota 2 (Arraez 2). RISP_Cleveland 5 for 12; Minnesota 4 for 7.

Runners moved up_Straw. LIDP_Celestino. GIDP_Sánchez.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Rosario, Giménez, Miller; Miller).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McKenzie 4 1-3 9 6 6 1 5 77 3.51 Gose 2 0 0 0 0 1 24 3.50 Castro, BS, 0-1 2-3 3 4 4 1 0 22 9.00 Hentges, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 1.50 Clase, S, 17-19 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 1.48

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray 4 8 4 3 0 4 85 2.53 Thielbar 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 15 6.20 Smith, H, 13 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 21 2.91 Cotton, BS, 0-1 1 2 3 3 0 0 28 3.31 Pagán, H, 2 1 3 3 3 0 3 24 4.12 Jax, L, 4-2, BS, 1-2 1 1 1 1 0 0 7 2.88

Inherited runners-scored_Thielbar 2-1, Jax 2-2. HBP_Cotton (Ramírez).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:35. A_25,604 (38,544).

