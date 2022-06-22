Cleveland 11, Minnesota 10

Cleveland
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
40
11
15
10
1
9
Kwan lf
5
1
2
1
0
1
.284
Rosario ss
5
2
4
2
0
1
.275
Ramírez 3b
4
2
1
0
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|10
|12
|10
|3
|8
|
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.355
|Correa ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.293
|Kepler rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.244
|Sánchez dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Kirilloff 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.217
|Urshela 3b
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.260
|Larnach lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Jeffers c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.200
|Gordon cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|a-Celestino ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Cleveland
|001
|030
|304_11
|15
|0
|Minnesota
|111
|210
|400_10
|12
|1
a-lined out for Gordon in the 6th.
1-ran for Naylor in the 9th.
E_Gordon (3). LOB_Cleveland 6, Minnesota 3. 2B_Straw (11), Naylor (13), Jeffers (8). 3B_Kwan (3), Urshela (1). HR_Hedges (5), off Gray; Rosario (2), off Cotton; Gonzalez (2), off Cotton; Correa 2 (7), off McKenzie; Kepler (7), off McKenzie; Urshela (6), off Castro. RBIs_Kwan (17), Hedges (15), Rosario 2 (18), Gonzalez 4 (13), Naylor (38), Miller (32), Correa 2 (23), Jeffers 2 (20), Arraez (25), Kepler (31), Kirilloff (5), Urshela 3 (29). SB_Ramírez (12). SF_Miller, Arraez. S_Giménez.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Ramírez, Gonzalez, Kwan); Minnesota 2 (Arraez 2). RISP_Cleveland 5 for 12; Minnesota 4 for 7.
Runners moved up_Straw. LIDP_Celestino. GIDP_Sánchez.
DP_Cleveland 2 (Rosario, Giménez, Miller; Miller).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKenzie
|4
|1-3
|9
|6
|6
|1
|5
|77
|3.51
|Gose
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|3.50
|Castro, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|22
|9.00
|Hentges, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|1.50
|Clase, S, 17-19
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|1.48
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|4
|
|8
|4
|3
|0
|4
|85
|2.53
|Thielbar
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|6.20
|Smith, H, 13
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|2.91
|Cotton, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|28
|3.31
|Pagán, H, 2
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|3
|24
|4.12
|Jax, L, 4-2, BS, 1-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|2.88
Inherited runners-scored_Thielbar 2-1, Jax 2-2. HBP_Cotton (Ramírez).
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:35. A_25,604 (38,544).
