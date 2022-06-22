Cleveland 11, Minnesota 10

Cleveland
Minnesota
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
40
11
15
10
Totals
36
10
12
10
Kwan lf
5
1
2
1
Arraez 2b
4
0
0
1
Rosario ss
5
2
4
2
Correa...
|Cleveland
|001
|030
|304
|—
|11
|Minnesota
|111
|210
|400
|—
|10
E_Gordon (3). DP_Cleveland 2, Minnesota 0. LOB_Cleveland 6, Minnesota 3. 2B_Straw (11), Naylor (13), Jeffers (8). 3B_Kwan (3), Urshela (1). HR_Hedges (5), Rosario (2), Gonzalez (2), Correa 2 (7), Kepler (7), Urshela (6). SB_Ramírez (12). SF_Miller (8), Arraez (1). S_Giménez (3).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McKenzie
|4
|1-3
|9
|6
|6
|1
|5
|Gose
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castro BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Hentges W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Clase S,17-19
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray
|4
|
|8
|4
|3
|0
|4
|Thielbar
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Smith H,13
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cotton BS,0-1
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Pagán H,2
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Jax L,4-2 BS,1-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
Gose pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Gray pitched to 4 batters in the 5th, Pagán pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Cotton (Ramírez).
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:35. A_25,604 (38,544).
