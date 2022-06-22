Cleveland 11, Minnesota 10

Cleveland Minnesota ab

Cleveland Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 11 15 10 Totals 36 10 12 10 Kwan lf 5 1 2 1 Arraez 2b 4 0 0 1 Rosario ss 5 2 4 2 Correa ss 5 2 2 2 Ramírez 3b 4 2 1 0 Kepler rf 3 2 1 1 Naylor dh 5 0 1 1 Sánchez dh 5 1 1 0 Clement pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Kirilloff 1b 4 1 1 1 Gonzalez rf 5 2 2 4 Urshela 3b 4 3 3 3 Giménez 2b 4 0 1 0 Larnach lf 4 0 1 0 Miller 1b 4 0 1 1 Jeffers c 3 1 2 2 Hedges c 4 1 1 1 Gordon cf 2 0 1 0 Straw cf 4 2 2 0 Celestino ph-cf 2 0 0 0

Cleveland 001 030 304 — 11 Minnesota 111 210 400 — 10

E_Gordon (3). DP_Cleveland 2, Minnesota 0. LOB_Cleveland 6, Minnesota 3. 2B_Straw (11), Naylor (13), Jeffers (8). 3B_Kwan (3), Urshela (1). HR_Hedges (5), Rosario (2), Gonzalez (2), Correa 2 (7), Kepler (7), Urshela (6). SB_Ramírez (12). SF_Miller (8), Arraez (1). S_Giménez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland McKenzie 4 1-3 9 6 6 1 5 Gose 2 0 0 0 0 1 Castro BS,0-1 2-3 3 4 4 1 0 Hentges W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0 Clase S,17-19 1 0 0 0 0 2

Minnesota Gray 4 8 4 3 0 4 Thielbar 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Smith H,13 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Cotton BS,0-1 1 2 3 3 0 0 Pagán H,2 1 3 3 3 0 3 Jax L,4-2 BS,1-2 1 1 1 1 0 0

Gose pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Gray pitched to 4 batters in the 5th, Pagán pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Cotton (Ramírez).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:35. A_25,604 (38,544).

