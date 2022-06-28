On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2

The Associated Press
June 28, 2022 4:24 pm
1 min read
      

Minnesota
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
34
2
6
2
3
11

Arraez 2b-1b
5
0
1
0
0
2
.342

Correa ss
3
1
1
1
1
1
.300

Kepler rf
3
0
0
0

READ MORE

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 6 2 3 11
Arraez 2b-1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .342
Correa ss 3 1 1 1 1 1 .300
Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .237
Garlick dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .261
Kirilloff 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .231
a-Buxton ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Sánchez c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .228
Gordon lf-2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .253
Miranda 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .231
1-Contreras pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .111
Urshela 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Celestino cf-lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .298
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 3 5 3 2 12
Kwan lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .283
Rosario ss 4 1 3 2 0 1 .282
Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .300
Reyes dh 4 0 1 1 0 3 .210
Gonzalez rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .287
Giménez 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .315
Miller 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .251
León c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Straw cf 2 1 0 0 1 2 .202
Minnesota 000 000 110_2 6 1
Cleveland 100 000 02x_3 5 2

a-struck out for Kirilloff in the 8th.

1-ran for Miranda in the 7th.

E_Jax (1), Hentges (1), Miller (5). LOB_Minnesota 8, Cleveland 4. 2B_Miranda (10), Reyes (5), Ramírez (24). 3B_Celestino (1). HR_Correa (9), off Hentges. RBIs_Celestino (6), Correa (27), Reyes (15), Rosario 2 (21). CS_Rosario (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Miranda, Kirilloff, Arraez, Sánchez); Cleveland 3 (León, Gonzalez, Reyes). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 8; Cleveland 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Miller. GIDP_Miranda, Urshela, Miller.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Correa, Arraez, Kirilloff); Cleveland 2 (Rosario, Giménez, Miller; Rosario, Miller).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Smeltzer 6 4 1 1 0 9 95 2.86
Jax 1 0 0 0 0 1 21 2.72
Pagán, L, 1-3, BS, 9-14 0 1 2 2 2 0 22 4.62
Thielbar 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 5.67
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Plesac 6 3 0 0 3 7 95 3.86
Morgan, BS, 0-3 1 2 1 1 0 0 18 2.31
Hentges, W, 2-0 1 1 1 1 0 2 21 2.33
Clase, S, 18-20 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.44

Inherited runners-scored_Thielbar 1-0. HBP_Smeltzer (Giménez). WP_Pagán, Clase.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:59. A_12,442 (34,788).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Sports News

