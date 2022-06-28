Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2

Minnesota
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
2
6
2
3
11
Arraez 2b-1b
5
0
1
0
0
2
.342
Correa ss
3
1
1
1
1
1
.300
Kepler rf
3
0
0
0
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|3
|5
|3
|2
|12
|
|Kwan lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.282
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.210
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.287
|Giménez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Miller 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|León c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Straw cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.202
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|110_2
|6
|1
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|02x_3
|5
|2
a-struck out for Kirilloff in the 8th.
1-ran for Miranda in the 7th.
E_Jax (1), Hentges (1), Miller (5). LOB_Minnesota 8, Cleveland 4. 2B_Miranda (10), Reyes (5), Ramírez (24). 3B_Celestino (1). HR_Correa (9), off Hentges. RBIs_Celestino (6), Correa (27), Reyes (15), Rosario 2 (21). CS_Rosario (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Miranda, Kirilloff, Arraez, Sánchez); Cleveland 3 (León, Gonzalez, Reyes). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 8; Cleveland 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Miller. GIDP_Miranda, Urshela, Miller.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Correa, Arraez, Kirilloff); Cleveland 2 (Rosario, Giménez, Miller; Rosario, Miller).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smeltzer
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|9
|95
|2.86
|Jax
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|2.72
|Pagán, L, 1-3, BS, 9-14
|0
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|22
|4.62
|Thielbar
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|5.67
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|3
|7
|95
|3.86
|Morgan, BS, 0-3
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|2.31
|Hentges, W, 2-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|2.33
|Clase, S, 18-20
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.44
Inherited runners-scored_Thielbar 1-0. HBP_Smeltzer (Giménez). WP_Pagán, Clase.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_2:59. A_12,442 (34,788).
