Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 6 2 3 11 Arraez 2b-1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .342 Correa ss 3 1 1 1 1 1 .300 Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .237 Garlick dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .261 Kirilloff 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .231 a-Buxton ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Sánchez c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .228 Gordon lf-2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .253 Miranda 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .231 1-Contreras pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .111 Urshela 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Celestino cf-lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .298

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 3 5 3 2 12 Kwan lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .283 Rosario ss 4 1 3 2 0 1 .282 Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .300 Reyes dh 4 0 1 1 0 3 .210 Gonzalez rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .287 Giménez 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .315 Miller 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .251 León c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Straw cf 2 1 0 0 1 2 .202

Minnesota 000 000 110_2 6 1 Cleveland 100 000 02x_3 5 2

a-struck out for Kirilloff in the 8th.

1-ran for Miranda in the 7th.

E_Jax (1), Hentges (1), Miller (5). LOB_Minnesota 8, Cleveland 4. 2B_Miranda (10), Reyes (5), Ramírez (24). 3B_Celestino (1). HR_Correa (9), off Hentges. RBIs_Celestino (6), Correa (27), Reyes (15), Rosario 2 (21). CS_Rosario (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Miranda, Kirilloff, Arraez, Sánchez); Cleveland 3 (León, Gonzalez, Reyes). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 8; Cleveland 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Miller. GIDP_Miranda, Urshela, Miller.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Correa, Arraez, Kirilloff); Cleveland 2 (Rosario, Giménez, Miller; Rosario, Miller).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smeltzer 6 4 1 1 0 9 95 2.86 Jax 1 0 0 0 0 1 21 2.72 Pagán, L, 1-3, BS, 9-14 0 1 2 2 2 0 22 4.62 Thielbar 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 5.67

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Plesac 6 3 0 0 3 7 95 3.86 Morgan, BS, 0-3 1 2 1 1 0 0 18 2.31 Hentges, W, 2-0 1 1 1 1 0 2 21 2.33 Clase, S, 18-20 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.44

Inherited runners-scored_Thielbar 1-0. HBP_Smeltzer (Giménez). WP_Pagán, Clase.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:59. A_12,442 (34,788).

