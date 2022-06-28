Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2

Minnesota
Cleveland
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
34
2
6
2
Totals
28
3
5
3
Arraez 2b-1b
5
0
1
0
Kwan lf
3
1
0
0
Correa ss
3
1
1
1
Rosario...
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|110
|—
|2
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|02x
|—
|3
E_Jax (1), Hentges (1), Miller (5). DP_Minnesota 1, Cleveland 2. LOB_Minnesota 8, Cleveland 4. 2B_Miranda (10), Reyes (5), Ramírez (24). 3B_Celestino (1). HR_Correa (9).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Smeltzer
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|9
|Jax
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pagán L,1-3 BS,9-14
|0
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Thielbar
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plesac
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Morgan BS,0-3
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hentges W,2-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Clase S,18-20
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Pagán pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Smeltzer (Giménez). WP_Pagán, Clase.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_2:59. A_12,442 (34,788).
