On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2

The Associated Press
June 28, 2022 4:24 pm
< a min read
      

Minnesota

Cleveland

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
34
2
6
2

Totals
28
3
5
3

Arraez 2b-1b
5
0
1
0

Kwan lf
3
1
0
0

Correa ss
3
1
1
1

Rosario...

READ MORE

Minnesota Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 2 6 2 Totals 28 3 5 3
Arraez 2b-1b 5 0 1 0 Kwan lf 3 1 0 0
Correa ss 3 1 1 1 Rosario ss 4 1 3 2
Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 0
Garlick dh 4 0 0 0 Reyes dh 4 0 1 1
Kirilloff 1b 3 0 0 0 Gonzalez rf 3 0 0 0
Buxton ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Giménez 2b 2 0 0 0
Sánchez c 4 0 1 0 Miller 1b 3 0 0 0
Gordon lf-2b 3 0 1 0 León c 3 0 0 0
Miranda 3b 3 0 1 0 Straw cf 2 1 0 0
Contreras pr 0 1 0 0
Urshela 3b 1 0 0 0
Celestino cf-lf 4 0 1 1
Minnesota 000 000 110 2
Cleveland 100 000 02x 3

E_Jax (1), Hentges (1), Miller (5). DP_Minnesota 1, Cleveland 2. LOB_Minnesota 8, Cleveland 4. 2B_Miranda (10), Reyes (5), Ramírez (24). 3B_Celestino (1). HR_Correa (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Smeltzer 6 4 1 1 0 9
Jax 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pagán L,1-3 BS,9-14 0 1 2 2 2 0
Thielbar 1 0 0 0 0 2
Cleveland
Plesac 6 3 0 0 3 7
Morgan BS,0-3 1 2 1 1 0 0
Hentges W,2-0 1 1 1 1 0 2
Clase S,18-20 1 0 0 0 0 2

Pagán pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Smeltzer (Giménez). WP_Pagán, Clase.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:59. A_12,442 (34,788).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|5 Army Tech Talk: Build a Zero Trust...
7|5 Splunk IT Hands-On Workshop Virtual...
7|5 Intro to CPMAI Methodology for Project...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories