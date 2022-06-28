Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2

Minnesota Cleveland ab

Minnesota Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 2 6 2 Totals 28 3 5 3 Arraez 2b-1b 5 0 1 0 Kwan lf 3 1 0 0 Correa ss 3 1 1 1 Rosario ss 4 1 3 2 Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 0 Garlick dh 4 0 0 0 Reyes dh 4 0 1 1 Kirilloff 1b 3 0 0 0 Gonzalez rf 3 0 0 0 Buxton ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Giménez 2b 2 0 0 0 Sánchez c 4 0 1 0 Miller 1b 3 0 0 0 Gordon lf-2b 3 0 1 0 León c 3 0 0 0 Miranda 3b 3 0 1 0 Straw cf 2 1 0 0 Contreras pr 0 1 0 0 Urshela 3b 1 0 0 0 Celestino cf-lf 4 0 1 1

Minnesota 000 000 110 — 2 Cleveland 100 000 02x — 3

E_Jax (1), Hentges (1), Miller (5). DP_Minnesota 1, Cleveland 2. LOB_Minnesota 8, Cleveland 4. 2B_Miranda (10), Reyes (5), Ramírez (24). 3B_Celestino (1). HR_Correa (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Smeltzer 6 4 1 1 0 9 Jax 1 0 0 0 0 1 Pagán L,1-3 BS,9-14 0 1 2 2 2 0 Thielbar 1 0 0 0 0 2

Cleveland Plesac 6 3 0 0 3 7 Morgan BS,0-3 1 2 1 1 0 0 Hentges W,2-0 1 1 1 1 0 2 Clase S,18-20 1 0 0 0 0 2

Pagán pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Smeltzer (Giménez). WP_Pagán, Clase.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:59. A_12,442 (34,788).

