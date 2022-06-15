Cleveland 4, Colorado 3

Cleveland Colorado ab

Cleveland Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 4 12 4 Totals 37 3 9 3 Straw cf 5 0 0 0 Blackmon dh 5 1 1 2 Rosario ss 5 2 2 0 Daza cf 5 0 2 0 Ramírez 3b 4 1 2 3 Rodgers 2b 4 1 0 0 Gonzalez rf 5 0 1 0 Cron 1b 5 0 1 1 Naylor 1b 4 0 3 1 McMahon 3b 4 0 0 0 Clement pr-1b 0 0 0 0 Iglesias ss 3 0 2 0 Miller dh 5 0 1 0 Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0 Giménez 2b 4 0 1 0 Serven c 3 1 2 0 Kwan lf 4 1 2 0 Hilliard lf 3 0 0 0 Hedges c 4 0 0 0 Joe ph-lf 1 0 0 0

Cleveland 002 001 000 1 — 4 Colorado 001 000 200 0 — 3

E_Giménez (1), Serven (2). DP_Cleveland 2, Colorado 1. LOB_Cleveland 9, Colorado 8. 2B_Naylor 2 (9), Rosario (8), Ramírez (18), Daza (5). 3B_Cron (2). HR_Blackmon (10).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Bieber 6 2-3 9 3 3 1 7 Morgan 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 Shaw W,2-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 Clase S,12-14 1 0 0 0 0 0

Colorado Senzatela 6 8 3 3 1 4 Chacín 1 0 0 0 0 1 Colomé 1 1 0 0 0 0 Bard 1 2 0 0 0 1 Stephenson L,0-1 1 1 1 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:02. A_28,377 (50,445).

