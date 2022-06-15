Cleveland 4, Colorado 3

Cleveland
Colorado
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
40
4
12
4
Totals
37
3
9
3
Straw cf
5
0
0
0
Blackmon dh
5
1
1
2
Rosario ss
5
2
2
0
Daza...
READ MORE
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|4
|12
|4
|
|Totals
|37
|3
|9
|3
|
|Straw cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blackmon dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Rosario ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Daza cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gonzalez rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clement pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Miller dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Serven c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Kwan lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hilliard lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joe ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cleveland
|002
|001
|000
|1
|—
|4
|Colorado
|001
|000
|200
|0
|—
|3
E_Giménez (1), Serven (2). DP_Cleveland 2, Colorado 1. LOB_Cleveland 9, Colorado 8. 2B_Naylor 2 (9), Rosario (8), Ramírez (18), Daza (5). 3B_Cron (2). HR_Blackmon (10).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bieber
|6
|2-3
|9
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Morgan
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Shaw W,2-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Clase S,12-14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Senzatela
|6
|
|8
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Chacín
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colomé
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bard
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stephenson L,0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:02. A_28,377 (50,445).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.