Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cleveland 4, Colorado 3

The Associated Press
June 15, 2022 12:03 am
< a min read
      

Cleveland

Colorado

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
40
4
12
4

Totals
37
3
9
3

Straw cf
5
0
0
0

Blackmon dh
5
1
1
2

Rosario ss
5
2
2
0

Daza...

READ MORE

Cleveland Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 4 12 4 Totals 37 3 9 3
Straw cf 5 0 0 0 Blackmon dh 5 1 1 2
Rosario ss 5 2 2 0 Daza cf 5 0 2 0
Ramírez 3b 4 1 2 3 Rodgers 2b 4 1 0 0
Gonzalez rf 5 0 1 0 Cron 1b 5 0 1 1
Naylor 1b 4 0 3 1 McMahon 3b 4 0 0 0
Clement pr-1b 0 0 0 0 Iglesias ss 3 0 2 0
Miller dh 5 0 1 0 Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0
Giménez 2b 4 0 1 0 Serven c 3 1 2 0
Kwan lf 4 1 2 0 Hilliard lf 3 0 0 0
Hedges c 4 0 0 0 Joe ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Cleveland 002 001 000 1 4
Colorado 001 000 200 0 3

E_Giménez (1), Serven (2). DP_Cleveland 2, Colorado 1. LOB_Cleveland 9, Colorado 8. 2B_Naylor 2 (9), Rosario (8), Ramírez (18), Daza (5). 3B_Cron (2). HR_Blackmon (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bieber 6 2-3 9 3 3 1 7
Morgan 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Shaw W,2-0 1 0 0 0 1 1
Clase S,12-14 1 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado
Senzatela 6 8 3 3 1 4
Chacín 1 0 0 0 0 1
Colomé 1 1 0 0 0 0
Bard 1 2 0 0 0 1
Stephenson L,0-1 1 1 1 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:02. A_28,377 (50,445).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|21 Missouri Digital Government Summit
6|21 Cyber-SCRM Educational Series
6|21 Reporting Excess Property
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories