Cleveland 4, Colorado 3

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 4 12 4 2 7 Straw cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .217 Rosario ss 5 2 2 0 0 0 .263 Ramírez 3b 4 1 2 3 1 0 .296 Gonzalez rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .377 Naylor 1b 4 0 3 1 0 0 .277 1-Clement pr-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .214 Miller dh 5 0 1 0 0 0 .264 Giménez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .302 Kwan lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .276 Hedges c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .169

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 3 9 3 3 10 Blackmon dh 5 1 1 2 0 1 .251 Daza cf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .333 Rodgers 2b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .257 Cron 1b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .289 McMahon 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231 Iglesias ss 3 0 2 0 1 0 .315 Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .254 Serven c 3 1 2 0 1 0 .277 Hilliard lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .161 a-Joe ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .254

Cleveland 002 001 000 1_4 12 1 Colorado 001 000 200 0_3 9 1

a-struck out for Hilliard in the 9th.

1-ran for Naylor in the 8th.

E_Giménez (1), Serven (2). LOB_Cleveland 9, Colorado 8. 2B_Naylor 2 (9), Rosario (8), Ramírez (18), Daza (5). 3B_Cron (2). HR_Blackmon (10), off Bieber. RBIs_Ramírez 3 (62), Naylor (33), Cron (43), Blackmon 2 (33). CS_Iglesias (1), Ramírez (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Giménez, Miller, Kwan, Naylor, Rosario); Colorado 3 (McMahon, Hilliard 2). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 14; Colorado 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Serven, Hilliard. GIDP_Ramírez, Cron, Serven.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Ramírez, Giménez, Naylor; Giménez, Rosario, Clement); Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber 6 2-3 9 3 3 1 7 105 3.01 Morgan 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 24 1.82 Shaw, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 3.54 Clase, S, 12-14 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.78

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Senzatela 6 8 3 3 1 4 96 4.79 Chacín 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 6.99 Colomé 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 2.22 Bard 1 2 0 0 0 1 12 2.05 Stephenson, L, 0-1 1 1 1 0 1 1 12 5.89

Inherited runners-scored_Morgan 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:02. A_28,377 (50,445).

