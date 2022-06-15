Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cleveland 4, Colorado 3

The Associated Press
June 15, 2022 12:03 am
1 min read
      

Cleveland
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
40
4
12
4
2
7

Straw cf
5
0
0
0
0
2
.217

Rosario ss
5
2
2
0
0
0
.263

Ramírez 3b
4
1
2
3

READ MORE

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 4 12 4 2 7
Straw cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .217
Rosario ss 5 2 2 0 0 0 .263
Ramírez 3b 4 1 2 3 1 0 .296
Gonzalez rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .377
Naylor 1b 4 0 3 1 0 0 .277
1-Clement pr-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .214
Miller dh 5 0 1 0 0 0 .264
Giménez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .302
Kwan lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .276
Hedges c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .169
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 3 9 3 3 10
Blackmon dh 5 1 1 2 0 1 .251
Daza cf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .333
Rodgers 2b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .257
Cron 1b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .289
McMahon 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231
Iglesias ss 3 0 2 0 1 0 .315
Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .254
Serven c 3 1 2 0 1 0 .277
Hilliard lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .161
a-Joe ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Cleveland 002 001 000 1_4 12 1
Colorado 001 000 200 0_3 9 1

a-struck out for Hilliard in the 9th.

1-ran for Naylor in the 8th.

E_Giménez (1), Serven (2). LOB_Cleveland 9, Colorado 8. 2B_Naylor 2 (9), Rosario (8), Ramírez (18), Daza (5). 3B_Cron (2). HR_Blackmon (10), off Bieber. RBIs_Ramírez 3 (62), Naylor (33), Cron (43), Blackmon 2 (33). CS_Iglesias (1), Ramírez (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Giménez, Miller, Kwan, Naylor, Rosario); Colorado 3 (McMahon, Hilliard 2). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 14; Colorado 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Serven, Hilliard. GIDP_Ramírez, Cron, Serven.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Ramírez, Giménez, Naylor; Giménez, Rosario, Clement); Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bieber 6 2-3 9 3 3 1 7 105 3.01
Morgan 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 24 1.82
Shaw, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 3.54
Clase, S, 12-14 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.78
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Senzatela 6 8 3 3 1 4 96 4.79
Chacín 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 6.99
Colomé 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 2.22
Bard 1 2 0 0 0 1 12 2.05
Stephenson, L, 0-1 1 1 1 0 1 1 12 5.89

Inherited runners-scored_Morgan 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:02. A_28,377 (50,445).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|21 Missouri Digital Government Summit
6|21 Cyber-SCRM Educational Series
6|21 Reporting Excess Property
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories