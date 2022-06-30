On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3

The Associated Press
June 30, 2022 4:46 pm
Minnesota
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
33
3
7
3
2
7

Arraez 2b
4
1
2
0
0
0
.340

Buxton dh
4
0
0
0
0
2
.230

Correa ss
3
1
1
0

Minnesota 003 000 000_3 7 2
Cleveland 010 000 022_5 3 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Palacios in the 6th.

1-ran for León in the 8th.

E_Correa 2 (5). LOB_Minnesota 6, Cleveland 11. 2B_Miranda (11). HR_Giménez (9), off Thornburg. RBIs_Miranda 3 (20), Kwan (19), Straw (9), Giménez 2 (37). CS_Arraez (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Miranda, Kirilloff); Cleveland 6 (Kwan, Rosario 5). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 3; Cleveland 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Naylor.

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Archer 4 1 1 1 6 2 90 3.08
Moran 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 20 1.32
Duffey, H, 9 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4 28 4.64
Thornburg, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 2-3 2 4 3 3 0 48 2.79
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bieber 6 5 3 3 2 5 99 3.16
Stephan 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 3.14
Shaw 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.11
Clase, W, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 1.35

Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 2-0. HBP_Archer (Miller), Shaw (Kepler), Thornburg (Giménez). WP_Archer.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:19. A_17,066 (34,788).

Top Stories