Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 7 3 2 7 Arraez 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .340 Buxton dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .230 Correa ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .301 Kepler rf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .242 Miranda 1b 4 0 1 3 0 1 .240 Kirilloff lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .223 Jeffers c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .198 Urshela 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .258 Celestino cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .288

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 5 3 4 10 9 Kwan rf-lf 3 0 0 1 2 1 .284 Rosario ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .287 Ramírez 3b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .296 Naylor dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Miller 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Giménez 2b 4 2 1 2 0 1 .308 Palacios lf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .264 a-Reyes ph-rf 1 1 0 0 1 1 .204 León c 1 0 0 0 3 0 .000 1-Clement pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .189 Maile c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179 Straw cf 2 0 1 1 2 1 .202

Minnesota 003 000 000_3 7 2 Cleveland 010 000 022_5 3 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Palacios in the 6th.

1-ran for León in the 8th.

E_Correa 2 (5). LOB_Minnesota 6, Cleveland 11. 2B_Miranda (11). HR_Giménez (9), off Thornburg. RBIs_Miranda 3 (20), Kwan (19), Straw (9), Giménez 2 (37). CS_Arraez (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Miranda, Kirilloff); Cleveland 6 (Kwan, Rosario 5). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 3; Cleveland 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Naylor.

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Archer 4 1 1 1 6 2 90 3.08 Moran 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 20 1.32 Duffey, H, 9 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4 28 4.64 Thornburg, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 2-3 2 4 3 3 0 48 2.79

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber 6 5 3 3 2 5 99 3.16 Stephan 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 3.14 Shaw 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.11 Clase, W, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 1.35

Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 2-0. HBP_Archer (Miller), Shaw (Kepler), Thornburg (Giménez). WP_Archer.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:19. A_17,066 (34,788).

