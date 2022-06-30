Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3

Minnesota Cleveland ab

Minnesota Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 30 5 3 4 Arraez 2b 4 1 2 0 Kwan rf-lf 3 0 0 1 Buxton dh 4 0 0 0 Rosario ss 5 0 0 0 Correa ss 3 1 1 0 Ramírez 3b 4 1 1 0 Kepler rf 2 1 1 0 Naylor dh 5 0 0 0 Miranda 1b 4 0 1 3 Miller 1b 4 0 0 0 Kirilloff lf 4 0 0 0 Giménez 2b 4 2 1 2 Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 Palacios lf 1 1 0 0 Jeffers c 0 0 0 0 Reyes ph-rf 1 1 0 0 Urshela 3b 4 0 1 0 León c 1 0 0 0 Celestino cf 4 0 1 0 Clement pr 0 0 0 0 Maile c 0 0 0 0 Straw cf 2 0 1 1

Minnesota 003 000 000 — 3 Cleveland 010 000 022 — 5

E_Correa 2 (5). LOB_Minnesota 6, Cleveland 11. 2B_Miranda (11). HR_Giménez (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Archer 4 1 1 1 6 2 Moran 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 Duffey H,9 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4 Thornburg L,0-1 BS,0-1 1 2-3 2 4 3 3 0

Cleveland Bieber 6 5 3 3 2 5 Stephan 1 1 0 0 0 0 Shaw 1 0 0 0 0 1 Clase W,2-2 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Archer (Miller), Shaw (Kepler), Thornburg (Giménez). WP_Archer.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:19. A_17,066 (34,788).

