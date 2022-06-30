Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3

Minnesota
Cleveland
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
33
3
7
3
Totals
30
5
3
4
Arraez 2b
4
1
2
0
Kwan rf-lf
3
0
0
1
Buxton dh
4
0
0
0
Rosario...
READ MORE
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|3
|4
|
|Arraez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Kwan rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Buxton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kepler rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Naylor dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miranda 1b
|4
|0
|1
|3
|
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kirilloff lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Giménez 2b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Palacios lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Jeffers c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes ph-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|León c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Celestino cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Clement pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Maile c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Minnesota
|003
|000
|000
|—
|3
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|022
|—
|5
E_Correa 2 (5). LOB_Minnesota 6, Cleveland 11. 2B_Miranda (11). HR_Giménez (9).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Archer
|4
|
|1
|1
|1
|6
|2
|Moran
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Duffey H,9
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Thornburg L,0-1 BS,0-1
|1
|2-3
|2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bieber
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Stephan
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shaw
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clase W,2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Archer (Miller), Shaw (Kepler), Thornburg (Giménez). WP_Archer.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_3:19. A_17,066 (34,788).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.