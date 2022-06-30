On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3

The Associated Press
June 30, 2022 4:46 pm
< a min read
      

Minnesota

Cleveland

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
33
3
7
3

Totals
30
5
3
4

Arraez 2b
4
1
2
0

Kwan rf-lf
3
0
0
1

Buxton dh
4
0
0
0

Rosario...

Minnesota 003 000 000 3
Cleveland 010 000 022 5

E_Correa 2 (5). LOB_Minnesota 6, Cleveland 11. 2B_Miranda (11). HR_Giménez (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Archer 4 1 1 1 6 2
Moran 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3
Duffey H,9 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4
Thornburg L,0-1 BS,0-1 1 2-3 2 4 3 3 0
Cleveland
Bieber 6 5 3 3 2 5
Stephan 1 1 0 0 0 0
Shaw 1 0 0 0 0 1
Clase W,2-2 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Archer (Miller), Shaw (Kepler), Thornburg (Giménez). WP_Archer.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:19. A_17,066 (34,788).

Top Stories