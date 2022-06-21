Cleveland 6, Minnesota 5

Cleveland

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 43 6 12 6 3 12 Kwan lf 6 1 4 0 0 0 .281 Rosario ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .264 Ramírez 3b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .303 Naylor 1b 4 2 2 2 1 0 .283 2-Miller pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Gonzalez rf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .330 Reyes dh 5 1 1 2 0 4 .196 Giménez 2b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .305 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .163 b-Palacios ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Maile c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .196 Straw cf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .200

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 5 9 5 3 15 Arraez 2b 5 1 2 3 0 0 .362 Buxton cf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .228 Correa ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .290 Kepler rf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .243 Sánchez dh 4 1 0 0 1 3 .218 Urshela 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .251 Kirilloff 1b 3 0 2 2 0 1 .214 c-Garlick ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .262 1-Gordon pr-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Celestino lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .309 a-Larnach ph-lf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .235 d-Miranda ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Jeffers c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .190

Cleveland 102 000 020 01_6 12 0 Minnesota 000 200 300 00_5 9 0

a-walked for Celestino in the 7th. b-struck out for Hedges in the 9th. c-singled for Kirilloff in the 9th. d-flied out for Larnach in the 9th.

1-ran for Garlick in the 9th. 2-ran for Naylor in the 10th.

LOB_Cleveland 9, Minnesota 8. 2B_Gonzalez (10), Ramírez (21), Correa (12), Kirilloff (3), Arraez (8), Jeffers (7). HR_Naylor (8), off Ryan; Reyes (4), off Pagán; Arraez (4), off Morgan. RBIs_Gonzalez (9), Naylor 2 (37), Reyes 2 (14), Giménez (33), Kirilloff 2 (4), Arraez 3 (24). SB_Giménez (5). CS_Kwan (2), Gordon (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Reyes 2, Kwan 2); Minnesota 5 (Miranda, Correa, Kepler, Sánchez, Celestino). RISP_Cleveland 3 for 12; Minnesota 2 for 13.

Runners moved up_Hedges, Ramírez, Gordon. GIDP_Gonzalez.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Correa, Arraez, Miranda).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Civale 5 5 2 2 1 7 80 7.25 De Los Santos, H, 2 1 1-3 0 1 1 1 3 22 2.75 Morgan, BS, 0-2 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 14 2.12 Shaw 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 3.63 Hentges 1 2 0 0 0 0 13 1.57 Stephan, W, 3-2 1 0 0 0 1 3 17 3.65 Clase, S, 16-18 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 1.53

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryan 6 7 3 3 1 7 101 3.00 Cotton 1 1 0 0 0 2 11 1.76 Pagán, BS, 9-13 1 2 2 2 0 0 17 3.13 Duran 2 1 0 0 1 1 27 2.35 Jax, L, 4-1 1 1 1 0 1 2 27 2.70

Inherited runners-scored_Morgan 1-1. IBB_off Duran (Naylor).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_3:46. A_22,341 (38,544).

