Cleveland 6, Texas 3

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 8 3 1 5 Semien ss 4 2 3 1 0 0 .207 Seager dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .232 García cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Calhoun rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .247 Huff c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .346 Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Duran 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .273 Walker lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .125 Ibáñez 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .218 a-Garver ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .218

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 9 6 5 5 Straw cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .231 Rosario ss 5 1 3 0 0 0 .250 Ramírez 3b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .286 Miller dh 5 1 1 2 0 2 .272 Naylor 1b 3 2 1 1 1 1 .278 Gonzalez rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .375 1-Mercado pr-rf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .190 Giménez 2b 2 0 1 1 1 0 .309 Kwan lf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .248 Hedges c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .162

Texas 100 000 200_3 8 1 Cleveland 014 000 100_6 9 1

a-struck out for Ibáñez in the 9th.

1-ran for Gonzalez in the 7th.

E_Ibáñez (5), Rosario (4). LOB_Texas 6, Cleveland 10. 2B_Gonzalez 2 (5), Naylor (7). HR_Walker (1), off Quantrill; Semien (4), off Quantrill. RBIs_Calhoun (22), Walker (1), Semien (20), Kwan (15), Miller 2 (26), Naylor (28), Gonzalez (3), Giménez (30). SB_Semien (9), García (7), Rosario 2 (5), Mercado (2), Straw 2 (11), Ramírez (8). SF_Kwan.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Calhoun 2, García); Cleveland 6 (Ramírez, Hedges, Miller 3, Kwan). RISP_Texas 0 for 6; Cleveland 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Lowe, Giménez. GIDP_Duran.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Giménez, Naylor).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, L, 1-3 5 6 5 5 4 3 97 5.28 Richards 2 2 1 0 0 2 45 3.79 Sborz 1 1 0 0 1 0 17 9.64

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quantrill, W, 3-3 7 8 3 3 1 3 90 3.56 Morgan, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.08 Clase, S, 10-12 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.01

IBB_off Sborz (Ramírez). HBP_Gray (Giménez). WP_Richards.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:40.

