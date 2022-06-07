Trending:
Cleveland 6, Texas 3

The Associated Press
June 7, 2022 7:26 pm
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 3 8 3 1 5
Semien ss 4 2 3 1 0 0 .207
Seager dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .232
García cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Calhoun rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .247
Huff c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .346
Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Duran 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .273
Walker lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .125
Ibáñez 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .218
a-Garver ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .218
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 9 6 5 5
Straw cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .231
Rosario ss 5 1 3 0 0 0 .250
Ramírez 3b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .286
Miller dh 5 1 1 2 0 2 .272
Naylor 1b 3 2 1 1 1 1 .278
Gonzalez rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .375
1-Mercado pr-rf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .190
Giménez 2b 2 0 1 1 1 0 .309
Kwan lf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .248
Hedges c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .162
Texas 100 000 200_3 8 1
Cleveland 014 000 100_6 9 1

a-struck out for Ibáñez in the 9th.

1-ran for Gonzalez in the 7th.

E_Ibáñez (5), Rosario (4). LOB_Texas 6, Cleveland 10. 2B_Gonzalez 2 (5), Naylor (7). HR_Walker (1), off Quantrill; Semien (4), off Quantrill. RBIs_Calhoun (22), Walker (1), Semien (20), Kwan (15), Miller 2 (26), Naylor (28), Gonzalez (3), Giménez (30). SB_Semien (9), García (7), Rosario 2 (5), Mercado (2), Straw 2 (11), Ramírez (8). SF_Kwan.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Calhoun 2, García); Cleveland 6 (Ramírez, Hedges, Miller 3, Kwan). RISP_Texas 0 for 6; Cleveland 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Lowe, Giménez. GIDP_Duran.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Giménez, Naylor).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, L, 1-3 5 6 5 5 4 3 97 5.28
Richards 2 2 1 0 0 2 45 3.79
Sborz 1 1 0 0 1 0 17 9.64
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quantrill, W, 3-3 7 8 3 3 1 3 90 3.56
Morgan, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.08
Clase, S, 10-12 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.01

IBB_off Sborz (Ramírez). HBP_Gray (Giménez). WP_Richards.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:40.

