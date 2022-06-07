Cleveland 6, Texas 3

Texas
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
3
8
3
1
5
Semien ss
4
2
3
1
0
0
.207
Seager dh
4
0
1
0
0
2
.232
García cf
4
0
0
0
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|6
|5
|5
|
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.286
|Miller dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.272
|Naylor 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.278
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.375
|1-Mercado pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Giménez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.309
|Kwan lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|Texas
|100
|000
|200_3
|8
|1
|Cleveland
|014
|000
|100_6
|9
|1
a-struck out for Ibáñez in the 9th.
1-ran for Gonzalez in the 7th.
E_Ibáñez (5), Rosario (4). LOB_Texas 6, Cleveland 10. 2B_Gonzalez 2 (5), Naylor (7). HR_Walker (1), off Quantrill; Semien (4), off Quantrill. RBIs_Calhoun (22), Walker (1), Semien (20), Kwan (15), Miller 2 (26), Naylor (28), Gonzalez (3), Giménez (30). SB_Semien (9), García (7), Rosario 2 (5), Mercado (2), Straw 2 (11), Ramírez (8). SF_Kwan.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Calhoun 2, García); Cleveland 6 (Ramírez, Hedges, Miller 3, Kwan). RISP_Texas 0 for 6; Cleveland 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_Lowe, Giménez. GIDP_Duran.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Giménez, Naylor).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 1-3
|5
|
|6
|5
|5
|4
|3
|97
|5.28
|Richards
|2
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|45
|3.79
|Sborz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|9.64
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill, W, 3-3
|7
|
|8
|3
|3
|1
|3
|90
|3.56
|Morgan, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.08
|Clase, S, 10-12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.01
IBB_off Sborz (Ramírez). HBP_Gray (Giménez). WP_Richards.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:40.
