Cleveland 7, Minnesota 6

The Associated Press
June 29, 2022 10:49 pm
1 min read
      

Minnesota
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
41
6
11
6
0
5

Arraez 2b-3b
5
0
0
0
0
1
.337

Miranda 1b-3b
4
0
1
0
0
0
.239

c-Correa ph-ss
1
1
1
1

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 7 10 5 2 4
Kwan lf-rf 4 3 3 0 1 0 .288
Rosario ss 4 2 4 1 1 0 .293
Ramírez 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .297
Naylor 1b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .271
Reyes dh 4 0 0 1 0 2 .205
Giménez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .309
Gonzalez rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .285
León c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Maile c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .179
b-Palacios ph-lf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .268
Straw cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .199
d-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .249
Minnesota 000 003 000 3_6 11 1
Cleveland 201 000 000 4_7 10 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Celestino in the 9th. b-popped out for Maile in the 9th. c-singled for Miranda in the 10th. d-grounded out for Straw in the 10th.

1-ran for Urshela in the 9th.

E_Arraez (2). LOB_Minnesota 6, Cleveland 5. 2B_Kirilloff (5), Celestino (6), Sánchez (18), Rosario 2 (12), Kwan (8). HR_Kirilloff (1), off Quantrill; Urshela (7), off Quantrill; Kepler (8), off Morgan; Naylor (9), off Cotton. RBIs_Kirilloff 2 (12), Urshela (33), Correa (28), Kepler 2 (35), Reyes (16), Naylor 3 (41), Rosario (22). SB_Kwan (5), Rosario (9). SF_Naylor.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Jeffers 2, Miranda, Buxton); Cleveland 3 (Giménez, Reyes, Naylor). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 9; Cleveland 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Arraez 2. LIDP_Ramírez.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Miranda).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bundy 5 6 3 2 1 1 83 4.71
Thielbar 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 5.46
Jax 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.65
Duran 2 2 0 0 0 0 33 2.06
Pagán, H, 4 1-3 1 3 2 1 0 14 5.26
Cotton, L, 2-2, BS, 0-2 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 8 3.66
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quantrill 8 8 3 3 0 3 97 3.72
Clase 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 1.39
Morgan, W, 4-2 1 2 3 2 0 2 23 2.75

Inherited runners-scored_Cotton 2-2. WP_Pagán. PB_Jeffers (4), Maile (1).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:19. A_12,840 (34,788).

