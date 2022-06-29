Cleveland 7, Minnesota 6

Minnesota

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

41

6

11

6

0

5 Arraez 2b-3b

5

0

0

0

0

1

.337 Miranda 1b-3b

4

0

1

0

0

0

.239 c-Correa ph-ss

1

1

1

1 READ MORE

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 6 11 6 0 5 Arraez 2b-3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .337 Miranda 1b-3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .239 c-Correa ph-ss 1 1 1 1 0 0 .301 Polanco ss-2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Kepler rf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .240 Sánchez dh 5 1 1 0 0 2 .227 Kirilloff lf-1b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .261 Urshela 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .258 1-Gordon pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .258 Jeffers c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .198 Celestino cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .289 a-Buxton ph-cf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .235

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 7 10 5 2 4 Kwan lf-rf 4 3 3 0 1 0 .288 Rosario ss 4 2 4 1 1 0 .293 Ramírez 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .297 Naylor 1b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .271 Reyes dh 4 0 0 1 0 2 .205 Giménez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .309 Gonzalez rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .285 León c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Maile c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .179 b-Palacios ph-lf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .268 Straw cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .199 d-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .249

Minnesota 000 003 000 3_6 11 1 Cleveland 201 000 000 4_7 10 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Celestino in the 9th. b-popped out for Maile in the 9th. c-singled for Miranda in the 10th. d-grounded out for Straw in the 10th.

1-ran for Urshela in the 9th.

E_Arraez (2). LOB_Minnesota 6, Cleveland 5. 2B_Kirilloff (5), Celestino (6), Sánchez (18), Rosario 2 (12), Kwan (8). HR_Kirilloff (1), off Quantrill; Urshela (7), off Quantrill; Kepler (8), off Morgan; Naylor (9), off Cotton. RBIs_Kirilloff 2 (12), Urshela (33), Correa (28), Kepler 2 (35), Reyes (16), Naylor 3 (41), Rosario (22). SB_Kwan (5), Rosario (9). SF_Naylor.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Jeffers 2, Miranda, Buxton); Cleveland 3 (Giménez, Reyes, Naylor). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 9; Cleveland 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Arraez 2. LIDP_Ramírez.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Miranda).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bundy 5 6 3 2 1 1 83 4.71 Thielbar 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 5.46 Jax 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.65 Duran 2 2 0 0 0 0 33 2.06 Pagán, H, 4 1-3 1 3 2 1 0 14 5.26 Cotton, L, 2-2, BS, 0-2 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 8 3.66

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quantrill 8 8 3 3 0 3 97 3.72 Clase 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 1.39 Morgan, W, 4-2 1 2 3 2 0 2 23 2.75

Inherited runners-scored_Cotton 2-2. WP_Pagán. PB_Jeffers (4), Maile (1).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:19. A_12,840 (34,788).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.