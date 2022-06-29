Cleveland 7, Minnesota 6

Minnesota
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
41
6
11
6
0
5
Arraez 2b-3b
5
0
0
0
0
1
.337
Miranda 1b-3b
4
0
1
0
0
0
.239
c-Correa ph-ss
1
1
1
1
|Minnesota
|000
|003
|000
|3_6
|11
|1
|Cleveland
|201
|000
|000
|4_7
|10
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Celestino in the 9th. b-popped out for Maile in the 9th. c-singled for Miranda in the 10th. d-grounded out for Straw in the 10th.
1-ran for Urshela in the 9th.
E_Arraez (2). LOB_Minnesota 6, Cleveland 5. 2B_Kirilloff (5), Celestino (6), Sánchez (18), Rosario 2 (12), Kwan (8). HR_Kirilloff (1), off Quantrill; Urshela (7), off Quantrill; Kepler (8), off Morgan; Naylor (9), off Cotton. RBIs_Kirilloff 2 (12), Urshela (33), Correa (28), Kepler 2 (35), Reyes (16), Naylor 3 (41), Rosario (22). SB_Kwan (5), Rosario (9). SF_Naylor.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Jeffers 2, Miranda, Buxton); Cleveland 3 (Giménez, Reyes, Naylor). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 9; Cleveland 4 for 13.
Runners moved up_Arraez 2. LIDP_Ramírez.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Miranda).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy
|5
|
|6
|3
|2
|1
|1
|83
|4.71
|Thielbar
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|5.46
|Jax
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.65
|Duran
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|2.06
|Pagán, H, 4
|
|1-3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|14
|5.26
|Cotton, L, 2-2, BS, 0-2
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|3.66
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill
|8
|
|8
|3
|3
|0
|3
|97
|3.72
|Clase
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.39
|Morgan, W, 4-2
|1
|
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|23
|2.75
Inherited runners-scored_Cotton 2-2. WP_Pagán. PB_Jeffers (4), Maile (1).
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:19. A_12,840 (34,788).
