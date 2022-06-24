Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Colorado 1, Minnesota 0

The Associated Press
June 24, 2022 10:44 pm
< a min read
      

Colorado

Minnesota

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
29
1
5
1

Totals
28
0
3
0

Joe lf
3
1
2
0

Arraez 2b
2
0
0
0

Daza cf
4
0
1
0

Correa...

READ MORE

Colorado Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 1 5 1 Totals 28 0 3 0
Joe lf 3 1 2 0 Arraez 2b 2 0 0 0
Daza cf 4 0 1 0 Correa ss 4 0 1 0
Blackmon dh 4 0 0 1 Kepler rf 4 0 1 0
Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0
Rodgers 2b 4 0 1 0 Kirilloff 1b 4 0 0 0
McMahon 3b 4 0 0 0 Miranda dh 3 0 0 0
Iglesias ss 2 0 1 0 Gordon lf-cf 3 0 0 0
Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 Jeffers c 1 0 1 0
Díaz c 2 0 0 0 Garlick pr-lf 0 0 0 0
Celestino cf 2 0 0 0
Buxton ph 1 0 0 0
Sánchez c 0 0 0 0
Colorado 000 001 000 1
Minnesota 000 000 000 0

E_McMahon (12). DP_Colorado 2, Minnesota 3. LOB_Colorado 5, Minnesota 6. 2B_Rodgers (16), Jeffers (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Márquez W,4-5 7 2-3 3 0 0 5 2
Bard S,15-17 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota
Bundy L,4-4 6 4 1 1 2 2
Duffey 2 1 0 0 2 1
Thornburg 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:17. A_24,643 (38,544).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|1 2022 Procurement Playbook - DHS -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories