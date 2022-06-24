Colorado 1, Minnesota 0

Colorado Minnesota ab

Colorado Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 1 5 1 Totals 28 0 3 0 Joe lf 3 1 2 0 Arraez 2b 2 0 0 0 Daza cf 4 0 1 0 Correa ss 4 0 1 0 Blackmon dh 4 0 0 1 Kepler rf 4 0 1 0 Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 Rodgers 2b 4 0 1 0 Kirilloff 1b 4 0 0 0 McMahon 3b 4 0 0 0 Miranda dh 3 0 0 0 Iglesias ss 2 0 1 0 Gordon lf-cf 3 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 Jeffers c 1 0 1 0 Díaz c 2 0 0 0 Garlick pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Celestino cf 2 0 0 0 Buxton ph 1 0 0 0 Sánchez c 0 0 0 0

Colorado 000 001 000 — 1 Minnesota 000 000 000 — 0

E_McMahon (12). DP_Colorado 2, Minnesota 3. LOB_Colorado 5, Minnesota 6. 2B_Rodgers (16), Jeffers (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Márquez W,4-5 7 2-3 3 0 0 5 2 Bard S,15-17 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Minnesota Bundy L,4-4 6 4 1 1 2 2 Duffey 2 1 0 0 2 1 Thornburg 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:17. A_24,643 (38,544).

