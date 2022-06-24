Colorado 1, Minnesota 0

Colorado
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|
|Joe lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Arraez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Daza cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kirilloff 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miranda dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Iglesias ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gordon lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jeffers c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Díaz c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garlick pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Celestino cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Buxton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sánchez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Colorado
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_McMahon (12). DP_Colorado 2, Minnesota 3. LOB_Colorado 5, Minnesota 6. 2B_Rodgers (16), Jeffers (9).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Márquez W,4-5
|7
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|5
|2
|Bard S,15-17
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bundy L,4-4
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Duffey
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Thornburg
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_2:17. A_24,643 (38,544).
