Colorado 1, Minnesota 0

Colorado
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
29
1
5
1
4
3
Joe lf
3
1
2
0
1
1
.276
Daza cf
4
0
1
0
0
0
.319
Blackmon dh
4
0
0
1
|Colorado
|000
|001
|000_1
|5
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|0
a-struck out for Celestino in the 8th.
1-ran for Jeffers in the 8th.
E_McMahon (12). LOB_Colorado 5, Minnesota 6. 2B_Rodgers (16), Jeffers (9). RBIs_Blackmon (39).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Rodgers, Grichuk, Blackmon); Minnesota 3 (Urshela, Kepler, Celestino). RISP_Colorado 1 for 7; Minnesota 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Daza, Kepler. GIDP_Grichuk, Daza, Kirilloff, Gordon.
DP_Colorado 2 (McMahon, Iglesias, Cron; Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron); Minnesota 3 (Urshela, Arraez, Kirilloff; Arraez, Kirilloff; Correa, Arraez, Kirilloff).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Márquez, W, 4-5
|7
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|5
|2
|101
|5.58
|Bard, S, 15-17
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.88
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, L, 4-4
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|60
|4.80
|Duffey
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|28
|5.22
|Thornburg
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Bard 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_2:17. A_24,643 (38,544).
