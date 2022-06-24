Colorado 1, Minnesota 0

Colorado

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 1 5 1 4 3 Joe lf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .276 Daza cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .319 Blackmon dh 4 0 0 1 0 0 .262 Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .292 Rodgers 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255 McMahon 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Iglesias ss 2 0 1 0 1 0 .305 Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Díaz c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .220

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 0 3 0 5 2 Arraez 2b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .345 Correa ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .302 Kepler rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Kirilloff 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .189 Miranda dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .223 Gordon lf-cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Jeffers c 1 0 1 0 2 0 .205 1-Garlick pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Celestino cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .298 a-Buxton ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Sánchez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .213

Colorado 000 001 000_1 5 1 Minnesota 000 000 000_0 3 0

a-struck out for Celestino in the 8th.

1-ran for Jeffers in the 8th.

E_McMahon (12). LOB_Colorado 5, Minnesota 6. 2B_Rodgers (16), Jeffers (9). RBIs_Blackmon (39).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Rodgers, Grichuk, Blackmon); Minnesota 3 (Urshela, Kepler, Celestino). RISP_Colorado 1 for 7; Minnesota 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Daza, Kepler. GIDP_Grichuk, Daza, Kirilloff, Gordon.

DP_Colorado 2 (McMahon, Iglesias, Cron; Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron); Minnesota 3 (Urshela, Arraez, Kirilloff; Arraez, Kirilloff; Correa, Arraez, Kirilloff).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Márquez, W, 4-5 7 2-3 3 0 0 5 2 101 5.58 Bard, S, 15-17 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 14 1.88

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bundy, L, 4-4 6 4 1 1 2 2 60 4.80 Duffey 2 1 0 0 2 1 28 5.22 Thornburg 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Bard 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:17. A_24,643 (38,544).

