Colorado 10, San Diego 4

|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|36
|10
|14
|10
|
|Profar lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Joe lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Daza cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Machado dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Blackmon dh
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Voit 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cron 1b
|5
|2
|3
|5
|
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Serven c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Azocar rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Mazara ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trejo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alcántara 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|000
|040
|000
|—
|4
|Colorado
|300
|322
|00x
|—
|10
DP_San Diego 2, Colorado 3. LOB_San Diego 4, Colorado 6. 2B_Machado (17), Voit (10), Serven (1), Daza (7). 3B_Azocar (2), Blackmon (2). HR_Grisham (5), Cron 2 (16), Grichuk (6). SF_Profar (2).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gore L,4-3
|4
|
|9
|8
|8
|3
|1
|Clevinger
|2
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Knehr
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Freeland W,3-5
|7
|
|8
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Estévez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bird
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Gore pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Freeland (Cronenworth), Knehr (Joe).
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:55. A_34,304 (50,445).
