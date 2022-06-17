Colorado 10, San Diego 4

San Diego Colorado ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

31

4

8

4 Totals

36

10

14

10 Profar lf

3

0

0

1 Joe lf

4

1

2

0 Cronenworth 2b

3

1

2

0 ... READ MORE

San Diego Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 4 8 4 Totals 36 10 14 10 Profar lf 3 0 0 1 Joe lf 4 1 2 0 Cronenworth 2b 3 1 2 0 Daza cf 5 2 2 0 Machado dh 4 1 1 1 Blackmon dh 4 2 3 2 Voit 1b 2 0 1 1 Cron 1b 5 2 3 5 Alfaro c 4 0 1 0 Rodgers 2b 3 0 0 0 Kim ss 4 0 0 0 Iglesias ss 4 1 1 0 Grisham cf 4 1 1 1 Serven c 3 1 1 0 Azocar rf 3 1 1 0 Grichuk rf 4 1 2 3 Mazara ph 1 0 0 0 Trejo 3b 4 0 0 0 Alcántara 3b 3 0 1 0

San Diego 000 040 000 — 4 Colorado 300 322 00x — 10

DP_San Diego 2, Colorado 3. LOB_San Diego 4, Colorado 6. 2B_Machado (17), Voit (10), Serven (1), Daza (7). 3B_Azocar (2), Blackmon (2). HR_Grisham (5), Cron 2 (16), Grichuk (6). SF_Profar (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Gore L,4-3 4 9 8 8 3 1 Clevinger 2 5 2 2 0 2 Knehr 2 0 0 0 0 4

Colorado Freeland W,3-5 7 8 4 4 1 0 Estévez 1 0 0 0 1 0 Bird 1 0 0 0 0 2

Gore pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Freeland (Cronenworth), Knehr (Joe).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:55. A_34,304 (50,445).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.