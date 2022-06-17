Colorado 10, San Diego 4

San Diego

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 8 4 2 2 Profar lf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .250 Cronenworth 2b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .251 Machado dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .327 Voit 1b 2 0 1 1 2 0 .233 Alfaro c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .283 Kim ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Grisham cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .188 Azocar rf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .247 a-Mazara ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .341 Alcántara 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .171

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 10 14 10 3 7 Joe lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .273 Daza cf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .333 Blackmon dh 4 2 3 2 1 1 .267 Cron 1b 5 2 3 5 0 1 .291 Rodgers 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .249 Iglesias ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .301 Serven c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .333 Grichuk rf 4 1 2 3 0 1 .259 Trejo 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231

San Diego 000 040 000_4 8 0 Colorado 300 322 00x_10 14 0

a-struck out for Azocar in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 4, Colorado 6. 2B_Machado (17), Voit (10), Serven (1), Daza (7). 3B_Azocar (2), Blackmon (2). HR_Grisham (5), off Freeland; Cron 2 (16), off Gore; Grichuk (6), off Gore. RBIs_Grisham (25), Profar (36), Machado (44), Voit (29), Blackmon 2 (35), Cron 5 (49), Grichuk 3 (30). SF_Profar.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Alfaro, Azocar); Colorado 3 (Joe, Trejo, Iglesias). RISP_San Diego 1 for 4; Colorado 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Grisham, Grichuk, Rodgers. LIDP_Alfaro. GIDP_Profar, Kim, Rodgers, Daza.

DP_San Diego 2 (Kim, Cronenworth, Voit; Kim, Cronenworth, Voit); Colorado 3 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron; Trejo, Rodgers, Cron; Cron).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gore, L, 4-3 4 9 8 8 3 1 79 3.64 Clevinger 2 5 2 2 0 2 39 3.79 Knehr 2 0 0 0 0 4 34 0.00

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland, W, 3-5 7 8 4 4 1 0 82 4.46 Estévez 1 0 0 0 1 0 19 4.98 Bird 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Clevinger 1-0. HBP_Freeland (Cronenworth), Knehr (Joe).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:55. A_34,304 (50,445).

