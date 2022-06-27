Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Los Angeles
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Muncy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.160
|J.Turner dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Taylor lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Lux 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Thompson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|11
|4
|1
|4
|
|Joe dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.311
|Bryant lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.294
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.298
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Grichuk rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.218
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|0
|Colorado
|110
|002
|00x_4
|11
|0
LOB_Los Angeles 2, Colorado 6. 2B_Lux (11), Joe (12), Grichuk 2 (8), Rodgers (17). HR_Iglesias (1), off Anderson. RBIs_Cron (54), Díaz (19), Iglesias 2 (20).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Freeman); Colorado 3 (McMahon, Daza 2). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 3; Colorado 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Bryant, Iglesias. LIDP_Díaz. GIDP_Rodgers.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Muncy, Lux, Freeman; Thompson, T.Turner, Thompson); Colorado 1 (Daza, Iglesias, Daza).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 8-1
|6
|
|10
|4
|4
|1
|2
|96
|3.23
|Bickford
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|5.09
|Price
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.38
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kuhl, W, 5-5
|9
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|102
|3.49
WP_Anderson.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:19. A_38,706 (50,445).
