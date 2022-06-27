Trending:
Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

The Associated Press
June 27, 2022 11:13 pm
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 0 3 0 0 5
T.Turner ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .313
Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .304
Smith c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .258
Muncy 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .160
J.Turner dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Bellinger cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Taylor lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Lux 2b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .292
Thompson rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 11 4 1 4
Joe dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .281
Daza cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .311
Bryant lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269
Cron 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .294
Rodgers 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .254
Iglesias ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .298
McMahon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .238
Grichuk rf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .255
Díaz c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .218
Los Angeles 000 000 000_0 3 0
Colorado 110 002 00x_4 11 0

LOB_Los Angeles 2, Colorado 6. 2B_Lux (11), Joe (12), Grichuk 2 (8), Rodgers (17). HR_Iglesias (1), off Anderson. RBIs_Cron (54), Díaz (19), Iglesias 2 (20).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Freeman); Colorado 3 (McMahon, Daza 2). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 3; Colorado 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Bryant, Iglesias. LIDP_Díaz. GIDP_Rodgers.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Muncy, Lux, Freeman; Thompson, T.Turner, Thompson); Colorado 1 (Daza, Iglesias, Daza).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, L, 8-1 6 10 4 4 1 2 96 3.23
Bickford 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 5.09
Price 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.38
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kuhl, W, 5-5 9 3 0 0 0 5 102 3.49

WP_Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:19. A_38,706 (50,445).

