Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Los Angeles Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 0 3 0 Totals 33 4 11 4 T.Turner ss 4 0 0 0 Joe dh 4 1 2 0 Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 Daza cf 3 0 0 0 Smith c 3 0 0 0 Bryant lf 4 0 1 0 Muncy 3b 3 0 0 0 Cron 1b 4 0 1 1 J.Turner dh 3 0 0 0 Rodgers 2b 4 1 2 0 Bellinger cf 3 0 0 0 Iglesias ss 4 1 1 2 Taylor lf 3 0 0 0 McMahon 3b 4 0 1 0 Lux 2b 3 0 2 0 Grichuk rf 3 1 2 0 Thompson rf 3 0 0 0 Díaz c 3 0 1 1

Los Angeles 000 000 000 — 0 Colorado 110 002 00x — 4

DP_Los Angeles 2, Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 2, Colorado 6. 2B_Lux (11), Joe (12), Grichuk 2 (8), Rodgers (17). HR_Iglesias (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Anderson L,8-1 6 10 4 4 1 2 Bickford 1 0 0 0 0 1 Price 1 1 0 0 0 1

Colorado Kuhl W,5-5 9 3 0 0 0 5

WP_Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:19. A_38,706 (50,445).

