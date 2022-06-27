Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Los Angeles
Colorado
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
29
0
3
0
Totals
33
4
11
4
T.Turner ss
4
0
0
0
Joe dh
4
1
2
0
Freeman 1b
4
0
1
0
DP_Los Angeles 2, Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 2, Colorado 6. 2B_Lux (11), Joe (12), Grichuk 2 (8), Rodgers (17). HR_Iglesias (1).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson L,8-1
|6
|
|10
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Bickford
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Price
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kuhl W,5-5
|9
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
WP_Anderson.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:19. A_38,706 (50,445).
