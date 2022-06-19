Colorado 5, San Diego 4

San Diego
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
36
4
10
4
3
10
Profar lf
5
0
1
0
0
2
.249
Cronenworth 2b
4
2
2
0
1
0
.255
Machado 3b
4
1
2
...
LOB_San Diego 9, Colorado 6. 2B_Alfaro (8), Cronenworth (17), Voit (11), Kim (11), Blackmon (12), Iglesias (14). HR_Machado (12), off Márquez; Cron (17), off Martinez; Blackmon (11), off Martinez; McMahon (5), off García. RBIs_Voit (30), Machado 2 (46), Mazara (10), Cron 2 (51), Blackmon 2 (37), McMahon (33).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 6 (Voit, Mazara 2, Alfaro, Hosmer, Kim); Colorado 4 (Joe 4). RISP_San Diego 3 for 13; Colorado 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Mazara, Serven. GIDP_Kim.
DP_Colorado 1 (Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martinez
|5
|
|8
|4
|4
|2
|1
|77
|4.03
|Wilson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.60
|Crismatt
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.39
|García, L, 4-4
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|3.20
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Márquez
|5
|
|8
|4
|4
|2
|7
|93
|6.16
|Chacín
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|6.12
|Colomé, W, 2-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.13
|Bard, S, 14-16
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|1.98
HBP_Chacín (Grisham).
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_2:42. A_38,768 (50,445).
