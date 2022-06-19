Colorado 5, San Diego 4

San Diego

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

36

4

10

4

3

10 Profar lf

5

0

1

0

0

2

.249 Cronenworth 2b

4

2

2

0

1

0

.255 Machado 3b

4

1

2

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 4 10 4 3 10 Profar lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .249 Cronenworth 2b 4 2 2 0 1 0 .255 Machado 3b 4 1 2 2 1 1 .329 Voit dh 4 1 2 1 1 1 .239 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .288 Mazara rf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .311 Alfaro c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .282 Grisham cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .185 Kim ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 9 5 2 5 Joe lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .268 Daza cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .331 Blackmon dh 4 2 2 2 0 0 .271 Cron 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .291 Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .244 McMahon 3b 3 1 3 1 1 0 .238 Iglesias ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .299 Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .259 Serven c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .321

San Diego 001 030 000_4 10 0 Colorado 200 020 01x_5 9 0

LOB_San Diego 9, Colorado 6. 2B_Alfaro (8), Cronenworth (17), Voit (11), Kim (11), Blackmon (12), Iglesias (14). HR_Machado (12), off Márquez; Cron (17), off Martinez; Blackmon (11), off Martinez; McMahon (5), off García. RBIs_Voit (30), Machado 2 (46), Mazara (10), Cron 2 (51), Blackmon 2 (37), McMahon (33).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 6 (Voit, Mazara 2, Alfaro, Hosmer, Kim); Colorado 4 (Joe 4). RISP_San Diego 3 for 13; Colorado 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Mazara, Serven. GIDP_Kim.

DP_Colorado 1 (Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Martinez 5 8 4 4 2 1 77 4.03 Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.60 Crismatt 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.39 García, L, 4-4 1 1 1 1 0 1 17 3.20

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Márquez 5 8 4 4 2 7 93 6.16 Chacín 2 1 0 0 0 1 15 6.12 Colomé, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.13 Bard, S, 14-16 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 1.98

HBP_Chacín (Grisham).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:42. A_38,768 (50,445).

