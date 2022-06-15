Connecticut 105, Atlanta 92

ATLANTA (92) Coffey 0-1 2-4 2, Howard 5-15 0-0 14, Parker 2-6 0-0 4, McDonald 7-12 3-3 19, Wallace 3-7 0-0 7, Billings 3-4 1-3 7, Hillmon 3-4 2-2 8, Mompremier 3-6 0-0 6, Durr 8-17 1-2 21, Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, Slocum 1-4 1-2 4. Totals 35-76 10-16 92. CONNECTICUT (105) A.Thomas 1-7 2-2 4, Bonner 3-6 0-0 8, Jo.Jones 6-13 0-0 15, Hiedeman 6-9 3-4 18, Williams 8-12 2-2 20, B.Jones 5-8 2-2... READ MORE

ATLANTA (92)

Coffey 0-1 2-4 2, Howard 5-15 0-0 14, Parker 2-6 0-0 4, McDonald 7-12 3-3 19, Wallace 3-7 0-0 7, Billings 3-4 1-3 7, Hillmon 3-4 2-2 8, Mompremier 3-6 0-0 6, Durr 8-17 1-2 21, Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, Slocum 1-4 1-2 4. Totals 35-76 10-16 92.

CONNECTICUT (105)

A.Thomas 1-7 2-2 4, Bonner 3-6 0-0 8, Jo.Jones 6-13 0-0 15, Hiedeman 6-9 3-4 18, Williams 8-12 2-2 20, B.Jones 5-8 2-2 12, Holmes 4-8 0-0 9, Carrington 5-11 0-0 11, Clouden 2-2 1-2 7, Ja.Jones 0-1 1-3 1. Totals 40-77 11-15 105.

Atlanta 22 19 15 36 — 92 Connecticut 31 27 25 22 — 105

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 12-29 (Durr 4-6, Howard 4-10, McDonald 2-5, Wallace 1-3, Slocum 1-4, Parker 0-1), Connecticut 14-26 (Jo.Jones 3-5, Hiedeman 3-6, Clouden 2-2, Bonner 2-3, Williams 2-3, Holmes 1-3, Carrington 1-4). Fouled Out_Atlanta 1 (Hillmon), Connecticut None. Rebounds_Atlanta 37 (Hillmon 9), Connecticut 33 (Jo.Jones 9). Assists_Atlanta 18 (McDonald 5), Connecticut 30 (A.Thomas 6). Total Fouls_Atlanta 19, Connecticut 17. A_4,014 (9,323)

