Connecticut 82, Seattle 71

SEATTLE (71)

G.Williams 2-7 0-0 4, Stewart 7-15 2-2 19, Magbegor 5-8 2-4 12, Bird 5-11 0-0 14, Loyd 3-10 0-0 8, Gray 1-2 0-0 2, Lavender 1-5 0-0 2, Talbot 2-3 0-2 5, January 2-4 0-0 5, Prince 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 4-8 71.

CONNECTICUT (82)

A.Thomas 5-8 0-0 10, Bonner 8-19 2-3 20, Jo.Jones 8-13 0-0 17, C.Williams 2-9 0-0 4, Hiedeman 2-3 0-0 6, B.Jones 8-9 3-5 19, Holmes 0-0 0-0 0, Carrington 2-7 0-0 4, Clouden 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 36-69 5-8 82.

Seattle 21 11 26 13 — 71 Connecticut 23 19 14 26 — 82

3-Point Goals_Seattle 11-22 (Bird 4-6, Stewart 3-5, Loyd 2-4, Talbot 1-1, January 1-2, Magbegor 0-1, G.Williams 0-3), Connecticut 5-20 (Hiedeman 2-3, Bonner 2-8, Jo.Jones 1-4, Carrington 0-2, C.Williams 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 26 (Stewart 7), Connecticut 40 (Jo.Jones 13). Assists_Seattle 22 (Stewart 5), Connecticut 25 (A.Thomas 8). Total Fouls_Seattle 13, Connecticut 14. A_7,088 (9,323)

