Connecticut 97, Las Vegas 90

CONNECTICUT (97) A.Thomas 6-10 4-6 16, Bonner 5-10 5-5 19, J.Jones 7-9 2-2 20, C.Williams 9-18 0-0 18, Hiedeman 3-9 2-2 9, B.Jones 4-10 2-3 10, Carrington 2-6 1-1 5, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-72 16-19 97. LAS VEGAS (90) Hamby 5-10 3-5 15, Young 9-12 6-6 26, Wilson 5-16 3-7 13, Gray 4-7 0-0 8, Plum 8-19 2-2 23, Plaisance 1-2 2-2 5, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, Sheppard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-66... READ MORE

CONNECTICUT (97)

A.Thomas 6-10 4-6 16, Bonner 5-10 5-5 19, J.Jones 7-9 2-2 20, C.Williams 9-18 0-0 18, Hiedeman 3-9 2-2 9, B.Jones 4-10 2-3 10, Carrington 2-6 1-1 5, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-72 16-19 97.

LAS VEGAS (90)

Hamby 5-10 3-5 15, Young 9-12 6-6 26, Wilson 5-16 3-7 13, Gray 4-7 0-0 8, Plum 8-19 2-2 23, Plaisance 1-2 2-2 5, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, Sheppard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-66 16-22 90.

Connecticut 37 16 25 19 — 97 Las Vegas 22 28 22 18 — 90

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 9-21 (Bonner 4-6, J.Jones 4-6, Hiedeman 1-4, Carrington 0-2, C.Williams 0-3), Las Vegas 10-25 (Plum 5-10, Young 2-4, Hamby 2-5, Plaisance 1-2, Gray 0-2, Wilson 0-2). Fouled Out_Connecticut 1 (J.Jones), Las Vegas None. Rebounds_Connecticut 37 (A.Thomas 12), Las Vegas 31 (Hamby, Wilson 7). Assists_Connecticut 23 (C.Williams, Hiedeman 6), Las Vegas 20 (Plum 8). Total Fouls_Connecticut 19, Las Vegas 19. A_3,801 (12,000)

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.