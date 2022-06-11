Cubs aim to stop 3-game road skid, play the Yankees

Chicago Cubs (23-34, fourth in the NL Central) vs. New York Yankees (42-16, first in the AL East) New York; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Matt Swarmer (1-0, 1.50 ERA, .83 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 3.02 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -258, Cubs +211; over/under is 9 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will aim to stop a three-game road skid when they face the... READ MORE

Chicago Cubs (23-34, fourth in the NL Central) vs. New York Yankees (42-16, first in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Matt Swarmer (1-0, 1.50 ERA, .83 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 3.02 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -258, Cubs +211; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will aim to stop a three-game road skid when they face the New York Yankees.

New York has a 42-16 record overall and a 24-7 record at home. The Yankees lead the majors with 88 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

Chicago is 23-34 overall and 12-14 in road games. The Cubs have a 6-14 record in games decided by one run.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 32 extra base hits (10 doubles and 22 home runs). Matt Carpenter is 4-for-11 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Willson Contreras has 10 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 23 RBI for the Cubs. Frank Schwindel is 10-for-41 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 9-1, .280 batting average, 2.59 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .277 batting average, 4.88 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Wade Miley: day-to-day (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Bote: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

