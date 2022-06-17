Dallas 93, Phoenix 88

PHOENIX (88) DeShields 4-9 6-8 14, Turner 3-5 2-2 8, Charles 11-22 5-6 27, Diggins-Smith 7-15 5-6 21, Taurasi 3-10 0-0 9, Anigwe 0-0 0-0 0, Gustafson 0-0 0-0 0, Peddy 3-4 0-0 9, Simms 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-65 18-22 88. DALLAS (93) Gray 4-9 1-2 12, Thornton 2-6 0-0 4, Harrison 6-8 4-4 16, Mabrey 5-13 1-2 14, Ogunbowale 9-18 0-0 24, Kuier 0-2 0-0 0, McCowan 7-10 4-5 18, Burton 0-0 4-4... READ MORE

PHOENIX (88)

DeShields 4-9 6-8 14, Turner 3-5 2-2 8, Charles 11-22 5-6 27, Diggins-Smith 7-15 5-6 21, Taurasi 3-10 0-0 9, Anigwe 0-0 0-0 0, Gustafson 0-0 0-0 0, Peddy 3-4 0-0 9, Simms 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-65 18-22 88.

DALLAS (93)

Gray 4-9 1-2 12, Thornton 2-6 0-0 4, Harrison 6-8 4-4 16, Mabrey 5-13 1-2 14, Ogunbowale 9-18 0-0 24, Kuier 0-2 0-0 0, McCowan 7-10 4-5 18, Burton 0-0 4-4 4, Dickey 0-0 1-2 1, Harris 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 33-68 15-19 93.

Phoenix 16 23 26 23 — 88 Dallas 19 34 21 19 — 93

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 8-22 (Peddy 3-4, Taurasi 3-8, Diggins-Smith 2-5, DeShields 0-2, Charles 0-3), Dallas 12-25 (Ogunbowale 6-10, Mabrey 3-5, Gray 3-6, Harris 0-2, Thornton 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 24 (Charles 9), Dallas 31 (McCowan 10). Assists_Phoenix 22 (Diggins-Smith 10), Dallas 18 (Ogunbowale 6). Total Fouls_Phoenix 23, Dallas 20. A_3,140 (7,000)

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.