Dallas 94, Indiana 68

INDIANA (68)

Smith 2-8 0-0 4, Vivians 4-13 1-2 10, Egbo 5-8 2-3 12, K.Mitchell 8-13 4-5 22, Robinson 1-2 0-0 2, Cannon 1-4 2-2 4, Engstler 0-2 0-0 0, Hartley 2-3 0-0 5, Henderson 1-1 0-0 3, Hull 0-5 0-0 0, Pointer 1-1 3-4 6, T.Mitchell 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 12-16 68.

DALLAS (94)

Gray 3-4 0-0 8, Thornton 0-0 2-2 2, Harrison 6-8 4-4 16, Mabrey 3-13 0-0 9, Ogunbowale 9-17 0-0 24, Kuier 3-8 1-3 7, Collier 3-4 0-0 6, McCowan 4-5 4-6 12, Burton 1-2 2-2 4, Dickey 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 2-6 2-2 6. Totals 34-68 15-19 94.

Indiana 19 19 16 14 — 68 Dallas 34 21 21 18 — 94

3-Point Goals_Indiana 6-17 (K.Mitchell 2-3, Henderson 1-1, Pointer 1-1, Hartley 1-2, Vivians 1-5, Hull 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Smith 0-3), Dallas 11-23 (Ogunbowale 6-9, Mabrey 3-4, Gray 2-3, Burton 0-1, Harris 0-3, Kuier 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 33 (Egbo 12), Dallas 35 (McCowan 10). Assists_Indiana 13 (Robinson 5), Dallas 20 (Ogunbowale 6). Total Fouls_Indiana 17, Dallas 16. A_2,791 (7,000)

