Detroit 14, Texas 7

The Associated Press
June 18, 2022 7:24 pm
Texas Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 7 10 4 Totals 41 14 19 12
Semien 2b 3 0 0 0 W.Castro rf 5 1 2 2
Culberson 2b 1 0 1 0 Grossman lf 4 2 3 1
Seager ss 4 1 1 1 Cabrera dh 5 2 2 1
A.García dh 4 3 3 1 Haase c 5 3 3 3
Calhoun rf 3 1 0 0 Báez ss 5 1 1 2
Lowe 1b 4 1 1 1 Greene cf 3 2 2 0
Huff c 4 0 1 1 Torkelson 1b 5 2 2 0
Miller 3b 4 0 1 0 Schoop 2b 5 1 2 1
Taveras cf 4 1 1 0 Clemens 3b 4 0 2 2
Reks lf 4 0 1 0
Texas 100 003 003 7
Detroit 310 523 00x 14

E_Báez (8). DP_Texas 1, Detroit 2. LOB_Texas 2, Detroit 7. 2B_Taveras (1), Haase (4), Torkelson (8), Cabrera (7), Clemens (1). 3B_A.García (3), W.Castro (1). HR_A.García (13), Seager (14), Grossman (1), Báez (4), Haase (3). SF_Clemens (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Hearn L,4-5 3 2-3 10 8 8 0 4
Tinoco 1 1-3 3 3 3 1 1
Leclerc 1 4 3 3 1 0
King 2 2 0 0 0 2
Detroit
R.García W,1-2 6 5 4 3 0 5
Chafin 1 0 0 0 0 3
Vest 1 1 0 0 0 1
Foley 1 4 3 3 1 0

HBP_Hearn (Grossman). WP_Leclerc, King.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:57. A_28,179 (41,083).

