Detroit 14, Texas 7

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|7
|10
|4
|
|Totals
|41
|14
|19
|12
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Castro rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Culberson 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grossman lf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cabrera dh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|A.García dh
|4
|3
|3
|1
|
|Haase c
|5
|3
|3
|3
|
|Calhoun rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Báez ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Greene cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Huff c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Torkelson 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Miller 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Taveras cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Clemens 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Reks lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|100
|003
|003
|—
|7
|Detroit
|310
|523
|00x
|—
|14
E_Báez (8). DP_Texas 1, Detroit 2. LOB_Texas 2, Detroit 7. 2B_Taveras (1), Haase (4), Torkelson (8), Cabrera (7), Clemens (1). 3B_A.García (3), W.Castro (1). HR_A.García (13), Seager (14), Grossman (1), Báez (4), Haase (3). SF_Clemens (1).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hearn L,4-5
|3
|2-3
|10
|8
|8
|0
|4
|Tinoco
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Leclerc
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|King
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|R.García W,1-2
|6
|
|5
|4
|3
|0
|5
|Chafin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Vest
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Foley
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
HBP_Hearn (Grossman). WP_Leclerc, King.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_2:57. A_28,179 (41,083).
