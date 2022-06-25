Trending:
Detroit 5, Arizona 1

The Associated Press
June 25, 2022 12:42 am
Detroit

Arizona

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
36
5
9
5

Totals
28
1
3
1

Reyes rf
5
1
1
0

Varsho rf
3
0
0
0

Greene cf
4
1
1
0

Thomas...

DP_Detroit 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Detroit 5, Arizona 6. 2B_Grossman (7). HR_Báez (7). SF_Rojas (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
García W,2-2 5 1-3 3 1 1 2 3
Lange H,8 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Fulmer H,11 1 0 0 0 1 1
Chafin 1 0 0 0 0 0
Soto 1 0 0 0 0 2
Arizona
M.Kelly L,6-5 6 7 4 4 1 5
Nelson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Poppen 1 2 1 1 0 2
Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_García (Varsho). WP_García.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:46. A_22,064 (48,686).

