Detroit 5, Arizona 1

Detroit Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 5 9 5 Totals 28 1 3 1 Reyes rf 5 1 1 0 Varsho rf 3 0 0 0 Greene cf 4 1 1 0 Thomas cf 4 0 0 0 Báez ss 4 1 1 4 Marte dh 2 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 Walker 1b 3 1 1 0 W.Castro pr-dh 0 1 0 0 D.Peralta lf 3 0 1 0 Grossman lf 3 0 1 1 B.Kennedy ph 1 0 0 0 Torkelson 1b 4 0 1 0 Rojas 3b 2 0 1 1 Candelario 3b 4 0 2 0 Luplow ph 1 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 4 0 0 0 Haase c 4 1 1 0 Hager 2b 2 0 0 0 Perdomo ss 3 0 0 0

Detroit 004 000 010 — 5 Arizona 000 100 000 — 1

DP_Detroit 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Detroit 5, Arizona 6. 2B_Grossman (7). HR_Báez (7). SF_Rojas (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit García W,2-2 5 1-3 3 1 1 2 3 Lange H,8 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Fulmer H,11 1 0 0 0 1 1 Chafin 1 0 0 0 0 0 Soto 1 0 0 0 0 2

Arizona M.Kelly L,6-5 6 7 4 4 1 5 Nelson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Poppen 1 2 1 1 0 2 Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_García (Varsho). WP_García.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:46. A_22,064 (48,686).

