Detroit 5, Arizona 1

Detroit
Arizona
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
36
5
9
5
Totals
28
1
3
1
Reyes rf
5
1
1
0
Varsho rf
3
0
0
0
Greene cf
4
1
1
0
Thomas...
DP_Detroit 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Detroit 5, Arizona 6. 2B_Grossman (7). HR_Báez (7). SF_Rojas (3).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|García W,2-2
|5
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Lange H,8
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Fulmer H,11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chafin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soto
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Kelly L,6-5
|6
|
|7
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Nelson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Poppen
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Wendelken
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_García (Varsho). WP_García.
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Bill Miller.
T_2:46. A_22,064 (48,686).
