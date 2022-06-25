Detroit 5, Arizona 1

Detroit
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
36
5
9
5
1
9
Reyes rf
5
1
1
0
0
2
.284
Greene cf
4
1
1
0
0
0
.350
Báez ss
4
1
1
4
|Detroit
|004
|000
|010_5
|9
|0
|Arizona
|000
|100
|000_1
|3
|0
a-struck out for D.Peralta in the 9th. b-lined out for Rojas in the 9th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.
LOB_Detroit 5, Arizona 6. 2B_Grossman (7). HR_Báez (7), off M.Kelly. RBIs_Báez 4 (25), Grossman (17), Rojas (17). SF_Rojas.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Schoop, Candelario); Arizona 2 (Hager, Rojas). RISP_Detroit 2 for 6; Arizona 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_C.Kelly. GIDP_Walker.
DP_Detroit 1 (Schoop, Torkelson).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|García, W, 2-2
|5
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|81
|4.57
|Lange, H, 8
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|1.98
|Fulmer, H, 11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.08
|Chafin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.26
|Soto
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.77
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly, L, 6-5
|6
|
|7
|4
|4
|1
|5
|99
|3.64
|Nelson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.59
|Poppen
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|2.91
|Wendelken
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.05
Inherited runners-scored_Lange 1-0. HBP_García (Varsho). WP_García.
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Bill Miller.
T_2:46. A_22,064 (48,686).
