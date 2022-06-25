Trending:
Detroit 5, Arizona 1

The Associated Press
June 25, 2022
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 5 9 5 1 9
Reyes rf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .284
Greene cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .350
Báez ss 4 1 1 4 0 1 .216
Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .298
1-W.Castro pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .255
Grossman lf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .208
Torkelson 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .192
Candelario 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .191
Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .195
Haase c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .205
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 1 3 1 4 7
Varsho rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Thomas cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Marte dh 2 0 0 0 2 1 .262
Walker 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .210
D.Peralta lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .235
a-B.Kennedy ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .176
Rojas 3b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .252
b-Luplow ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .164
C.Kelly c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .115
Hager 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .209
Perdomo ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .204
Detroit 004 000 010_5 9 0
Arizona 000 100 000_1 3 0

a-struck out for D.Peralta in the 9th. b-lined out for Rojas in the 9th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.

LOB_Detroit 5, Arizona 6. 2B_Grossman (7). HR_Báez (7), off M.Kelly. RBIs_Báez 4 (25), Grossman (17), Rojas (17). SF_Rojas.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Schoop, Candelario); Arizona 2 (Hager, Rojas). RISP_Detroit 2 for 6; Arizona 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_C.Kelly. GIDP_Walker.

DP_Detroit 1 (Schoop, Torkelson).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
García, W, 2-2 5 1-3 3 1 1 2 3 81 4.57
Lange, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 10 1.98
Fulmer, H, 11 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 2.08
Chafin 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 3.26
Soto 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.77
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
M.Kelly, L, 6-5 6 7 4 4 1 5 99 3.64
Nelson 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 1.59
Poppen 1 2 1 1 0 2 18 2.91
Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.05

Inherited runners-scored_Lange 1-0. HBP_García (Varsho). WP_García.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:46. A_22,064 (48,686).

Top Stories