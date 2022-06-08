Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3

Detroit Pittsburgh ab

Detroit Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 5 11 5 Totals 31 3 6 3 W.Castro lf 5 1 2 0 Hayes 3b 3 0 1 0 Schoop 2b 5 0 1 1 Reynolds dh 4 0 1 0 Cabrera dh 5 0 1 0 Suwinski lf 3 1 1 0 Báez ss 4 1 2 0 Chavis 1b 4 0 0 0 Meadows rf 4 0 0 0 Castillo ss 4 0 0 0 Torkelson 1b 3 1 1 1 Mitchell rf 4 2 2 2 Cameron cf 4 2 1 0 Chang 2b 3 0 1 1 Barnhart c 3 0 2 1 Heineman c 3 0 0 0 H.Castro 3b 4 0 1 2 Swaggerty cf 3 0 0 0

Detroit 001 300 010 — 5 Pittsburgh 010 200 000 — 3

DP_Detroit 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Detroit 7, Pittsburgh 3. 2B_Báez (10), Schoop (10), Torkelson (7), W.Castro (6), Barnhart (4), Chang (1). HR_Mitchell (2). SB_Báez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Skubal W,5-2 7 6 3 3 0 9 Lange H,7 1 0 0 0 1 0 Soto S,11-12 1 0 0 0 0 1

Pittsburgh Quintana L,1-3 3 1-3 7 4 4 1 5 Beede 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Banda 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Underwood Jr. 2 2 1 1 1 2 De Los Santos 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Skubal (Suwinski). WP_Underwood Jr..

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:50. A_10,214 (38,747).

