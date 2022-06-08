Trending:
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3

The Associated Press
June 8, 2022 12:17 am
< a min read
      

Detroit

Pittsburgh

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
37
5
11
5

Totals
31
3
6
3

W.Castro lf
5
1
2
0

Hayes 3b
3
0
1
0

Schoop 2b
5
0
1
1

Reynolds...

READ MORE

