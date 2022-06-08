Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3

Detroit
Pittsburgh
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
37
5
11
5
Totals
31
3
6
3
W.Castro lf
5
1
2
0
Hayes 3b
3
0
1
0
Schoop 2b
5
0
1
1
Reynolds...
READ MORE
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|
|W.Castro lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Reynolds dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Suwinski lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Báez ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castillo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mitchell rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Cameron cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Chang 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Heineman c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Castro 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Swaggerty cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|001
|300
|010
|—
|5
|Pittsburgh
|010
|200
|000
|—
|3
DP_Detroit 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Detroit 7, Pittsburgh 3. 2B_Báez (10), Schoop (10), Torkelson (7), W.Castro (6), Barnhart (4), Chang (1). HR_Mitchell (2). SB_Báez (1).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Skubal W,5-2
|7
|
|6
|3
|3
|0
|9
|Lange H,7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Soto S,11-12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quintana L,1-3
|3
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Beede
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Banda
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Underwood Jr.
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|De Los Santos
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Skubal (Suwinski). WP_Underwood Jr..
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Chris Segal.
T_2:50. A_10,214 (38,747).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.