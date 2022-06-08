Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3

Detroit
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
37
5
11
5
2
10
W.Castro lf
5
1
2
0
0
0
.258
Schoop 2b
5
0
1
1
0
1
.192
Cabrera dh
5
0
1
0
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|1
|10
|
|Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|Reynolds dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Suwinski lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.272
|Castillo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Mitchell rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Chang 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.083
|Heineman c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Swaggerty cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Detroit
|001
|300
|010_5
|11
|0
|Pittsburgh
|010
|200
|000_3
|6
|0
LOB_Detroit 7, Pittsburgh 3. 2B_Báez (10), Schoop (10), Torkelson (7), W.Castro (6), Barnhart (4), Chang (1). HR_Mitchell (2), off Skubal. RBIs_Schoop (18), Torkelson (13), H.Castro 2 (13), Barnhart (6), Chang (1), Mitchell 2 (5). SB_Báez (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Cabrera, Cameron, H.Castro, Schoop); Pittsburgh 2 (Suwinski, Heineman). RISP_Detroit 3 for 13; Pittsburgh 0 for 2.
LIDP_Reynolds. GIDP_Meadows.
DP_Detroit 1 (Schoop, Torkelson, Schoop); Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Castillo, Chavis).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skubal, W, 5-2
|7
|
|6
|3
|3
|0
|9
|92
|2.33
|Lange, H, 7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|1.54
|Soto, S, 11-12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.80
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana, L, 1-3
|3
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|5
|74
|2.85
|Beede
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|4.34
|Banda
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.73
|Underwood Jr.
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|37
|2.87
|De Los Santos
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Beede 2-0. HBP_Skubal (Suwinski). WP_Underwood Jr..
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Chris Segal.
T_2:50. A_10,214 (38,747).
