Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 5 11 5 2 10 W.Castro lf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .258 Schoop 2b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .192 Cabrera dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .298 Báez ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .205 Meadows rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257 Torkelson 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .194 Cameron cf 4 2 1 0 0 2 .212 Barnhart c 3 0 2 1 1 1 .237 H.Castro 3b 4 0 1 2 0 3 .284

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 6 3 1 10 Hayes 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .290 Reynolds dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .221 Suwinski lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .232 Chavis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .272 Castillo ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .217 Mitchell rf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .250 Chang 2b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .083 Heineman c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .176 Swaggerty cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Detroit 001 300 010_5 11 0 Pittsburgh 010 200 000_3 6 0

LOB_Detroit 7, Pittsburgh 3. 2B_Báez (10), Schoop (10), Torkelson (7), W.Castro (6), Barnhart (4), Chang (1). HR_Mitchell (2), off Skubal. RBIs_Schoop (18), Torkelson (13), H.Castro 2 (13), Barnhart (6), Chang (1), Mitchell 2 (5). SB_Báez (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Cabrera, Cameron, H.Castro, Schoop); Pittsburgh 2 (Suwinski, Heineman). RISP_Detroit 3 for 13; Pittsburgh 0 for 2.

LIDP_Reynolds. GIDP_Meadows.

DP_Detroit 1 (Schoop, Torkelson, Schoop); Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Castillo, Chavis).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Skubal, W, 5-2 7 6 3 3 0 9 92 2.33 Lange, H, 7 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 1.54 Soto, S, 11-12 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.80

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quintana, L, 1-3 3 1-3 7 4 4 1 5 74 2.85 Beede 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 27 4.34 Banda 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 4.73 Underwood Jr. 2 2 1 1 1 2 37 2.87 De Los Santos 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Beede 2-0. HBP_Skubal (Suwinski). WP_Underwood Jr..

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:50. A_10,214 (38,747).

