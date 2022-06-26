Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Detroit 6, Arizona 3

The Associated Press
June 26, 2022 1:21 am
< a min read
      

Detroit

Arizona

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
37
6
9
5

Totals
31
3
5
3

Reyes rf
5
1
1
0

Rojas 3b
4
0
0
0

Greene cf
5
0
0
1

Thomas...

READ MORE

Detroit Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 6 9 5 Totals 31 3 5 3
Reyes rf 5 1 1 0 Rojas 3b 4 0 0 0
Greene cf 5 0 0 1 Thomas cf 4 0 1 0
Báez ss 4 1 2 0 Marte dh 3 0 1 0
Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 Walker 1b 2 1 0 0
H.Castro 1b 4 1 3 1 D.Peralta lf 4 1 1 2
Grossman lf 4 1 1 0 B.Kennedy 2b 3 1 0 0
Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 Varsho rf 4 0 1 1
Clemens 2b 4 1 1 3 Perdomo ss 3 0 0 0
Barnhart c 3 1 0 0 Luplow ph 1 0 0 0
Herrera c 3 0 1 0
Detroit 000 123 000 6
Arizona 000 300 000 3

E_Báez (10), Perdomo (8), B.Kennedy (1). DP_Detroit 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Detroit 5, Arizona 5. 2B_Reyes (3), Varsho (14). 3B_H.Castro (2). HR_Clemens (1), D.Peralta (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Faedo 4 3 3 3 3 4
Alexander W,1-3 2 1 0 0 1 1
Jiménez H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2
Fulmer H,12 1 1 0 0 0 0
Soto S,14-16 1 0 0 0 0 2
Arizona
Davies 5 5 3 2 1 2
Mantiply L,1-1 1 1-3 3 3 3 0 2
Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 1
Nelson 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 0

Ramirez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Brian Knight; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_2:54. A_23,129 (48,686).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News