Detroit 6, Arizona 3

Detroit
Arizona
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
37
6
9
5
Totals
31
3
5
3
Reyes rf
5
1
1
0
Rojas 3b
4
0
0
0
Greene cf
5
0
0
1
Thomas...
|Detroit
|000
|123
|000
|—
|6
|Arizona
|000
|300
|000
|—
|3
E_Báez (10), Perdomo (8), B.Kennedy (1). DP_Detroit 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Detroit 5, Arizona 5. 2B_Reyes (3), Varsho (14). 3B_H.Castro (2). HR_Clemens (1), D.Peralta (9).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Faedo
|4
|
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Alexander W,1-3
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Jiménez H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fulmer H,12
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soto S,14-16
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Davies
|5
|
|5
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Mantiply L,1-1
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Ramirez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Nelson
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Melancon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ramirez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Brian Knight; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_2:54. A_23,129 (48,686).
