Detroit 6, Arizona 3

Detroit Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 6 9 5 Totals 31 3 5 3 Reyes rf 5 1 1 0 Rojas 3b 4 0 0 0 Greene cf 5 0 0 1 Thomas cf 4 0 1 0 Báez ss 4 1 2 0 Marte dh 3 0 1 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 Walker 1b 2 1 0 0 H.Castro 1b 4 1 3 1 D.Peralta lf 4 1 1 2 Grossman lf 4 1 1 0 B.Kennedy 2b 3 1 0 0 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 Varsho rf 4 0 1 1 Clemens 2b 4 1 1 3 Perdomo ss 3 0 0 0 Barnhart c 3 1 0 0 Luplow ph 1 0 0 0 Herrera c 3 0 1 0

Detroit 000 123 000 — 6 Arizona 000 300 000 — 3

E_Báez (10), Perdomo (8), B.Kennedy (1). DP_Detroit 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Detroit 5, Arizona 5. 2B_Reyes (3), Varsho (14). 3B_H.Castro (2). HR_Clemens (1), D.Peralta (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Faedo 4 3 3 3 3 4 Alexander W,1-3 2 1 0 0 1 1 Jiménez H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2 Fulmer H,12 1 1 0 0 0 0 Soto S,14-16 1 0 0 0 0 2

Arizona Davies 5 5 3 2 1 2 Mantiply L,1-1 1 1-3 3 3 3 0 2 Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 1 Nelson 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Melancon 1 0 0 0 0 0

Ramirez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Brian Knight; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_2:54. A_23,129 (48,686).

